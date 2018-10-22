Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Featured Photography

Week in pictures (Oct 15 - Oct 21)

Tribune-Review | Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, 6:09 a.m.
McKeesport takes the field prior to their game against Franklin Regional on Oct. 19, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
McKeesport takes the field prior to their game against Franklin Regional on Oct. 19, 2018.
The sun sets behind the Westmoreland County courthouse dome Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Greensburg.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The sun sets behind the Westmoreland County courthouse dome Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Greensburg.
Fellow Hempfield alumni Erica Shuglie holds out her phone to Terry Ranieri to give him a chance to say hello to one of her family members Sept. 28, 2018 at Hempfield Area High School's Spartan Stadium during Friday night football.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Fellow Hempfield alumni Erica Shuglie holds out her phone to Terry Ranieri to give him a chance to say hello to one of her family members Sept. 28, 2018 at Hempfield Area High School's Spartan Stadium during Friday night football.
James Hetfield plays the song 'Hardwired' when Metallica performed in Pittsburgh for the first time in 14 years at PPG Paints Arena, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
James Hetfield plays the song 'Hardwired' when Metallica performed in Pittsburgh for the first time in 14 years at PPG Paints Arena, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018.
Sean Beehner, 19, of Greensburg, swims during an exercise routine in the pool at the aerobics center at Lynch Field on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 during an adaptive swim class.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Sean Beehner, 19, of Greensburg, swims during an exercise routine in the pool at the aerobics center at Lynch Field on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 during an adaptive swim class.
A student participates in the Race for Education at Osborne Elementary School on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. The annual event is the only fundraiser of the Osborne Home and School Association, which provides the opportunity for all students to participate in field trips, school clubs and more. This year's race raised more than $27,000.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
A student participates in the Race for Education at Osborne Elementary School on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. The annual event is the only fundraiser of the Osborne Home and School Association, which provides the opportunity for all students to participate in field trips, school clubs and more. This year's race raised more than $27,000.
Graeter Latrobe's Brady Pavernik hits his second shot on Hole 17 during the PIAA West Region Golf Championships Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, at Tom's Run Golf Course in Blairsville.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Graeter Latrobe's Brady Pavernik hits his second shot on Hole 17 during the PIAA West Region Golf Championships Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, at Tom's Run Golf Course in Blairsville.
One of Shaler's two drum majors directs the band prior to the start of a game against North Hills on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Shaler.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
One of Shaler's two drum majors directs the band prior to the start of a game against North Hills on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at Shaler.
Freeport underclassmen watch their senior teammates take the field for pregame ceremonies on Senior Night when Freeport hosted Mount Pleasant, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Freeport underclassmen watch their senior teammates take the field for pregame ceremonies on Senior Night when Freeport hosted Mount Pleasant, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Dennis Jeffert of East Deer is reflected in a puddle while waiting for a bus in East Deer, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Dennis Jeffert of East Deer is reflected in a puddle while waiting for a bus in East Deer, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018.
"The Glow: A Jack O'Lantern Experience,' at Hartwood Acres Park in Allison Park features over 5,000 pumpkins, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
“The Glow: A Jack O’Lantern Experience,' at Hartwood Acres Park in Allison Park features over 5,000 pumpkins, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018.
Carol Brooks, 51, of Brookline (left) and Bonnie Bauer-Arnold, 54, of New Kensington, speak to a a panel made up of state secretaries from a variety of departments about the struggles of raising their grandchildren whose parents succumbed to or remain entangled in substance abuse disorder at the Wesley Family Services in Wilkinsburg, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Carol Brooks, 51, of Brookline (left) and Bonnie Bauer-Arnold, 54, of New Kensington, speak to a a panel made up of state secretaries from a variety of departments about the struggles of raising their grandchildren whose parents succumbed to or remain entangled in substance abuse disorder at the Wesley Family Services in Wilkinsburg, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.
University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg junior Jirapach Moongdee rips up old carpet at a house on Long Street during the University of Pittsburgh's Make a Difference Day at a build site for Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in Hempfield. The day of volunteering saw campus students help with local non-profit organizations around the Westmoreland County region.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg junior Jirapach Moongdee rips up old carpet at a house on Long Street during the University of Pittsburgh's Make a Difference Day at a build site for Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in Hempfield. The day of volunteering saw campus students help with local non-profit organizations around the Westmoreland County region.
Eric Elinski 23, of Gibsonia practices shielded arc welding at the CCAC West Hills Center midnight welding class Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, CCAC is beefing up its welding classes in anticipation of the demand for welders.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Eric Elinski 23, of Gibsonia practices shielded arc welding at the CCAC West Hills Center midnight welding class Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, CCAC is beefing up its welding classes in anticipation of the demand for welders.

Updated 2 hours ago

The week in pictures throughout the region captured by the Tribune-Review visuals staff.

click me