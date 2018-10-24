Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Weary migrants still far from reaching US border

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, 6:39 a.m.
Thousands of Honduran migrants rush across the border towards Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Migrants broke down the gates at the border crossing and began streaming toward a bridge into Mexico. After arriving at the tall, yellow metal fence some clambered atop it and on U.S.-donated military jeeps. Young men began violently tugging on the barrier and finally succeeded in tearing it down. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)
Migrants bound for the U.S.-Mexico border wait on a bridge that stretches over the Suchiate River, connecting Guatemala and Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. The gated entry into Mexico via the bridge has been closed. The U.S. president has made it clear to Mexico that he is monitoring its response. On Thursday he threatened to close the U.S. border if Mexico didn't stop the caravan. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)
Honduran migrants sleep at an improvised shelter in Esquipulas, Guatemala, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. The group, estimated at 1,600 to 2,000 people hoping to reach the United States, bedded down for the night in this town after Guatemala's authorities blinked first in attempts to halt their advance. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Guatemalan Health Minister workers fumigate on a bridge that stretches over the Suchiate River connecting Guatemala and Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. Guatemala's migration agency confirmed that another group of about 1,000 migrants crossed into the country from Honduras on Sunday. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)
A group of migrants rests at the central park in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. About 2,000 Central American migrants who circumvented Mexican police at a border bridge and swam, forded and floated across the river from Guatemala decided on Saturday to re-form their mass caravan and continue their trek northward toward the United States. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)
Honduran migrants bound to the U.S border climb into the bed of a truck in Zacapa, Guatemala, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. The group of some 2,000 Honduran migrants hit the road in Guatemala again Wednesday, hoping to reach the United States despite President Donald Trump's threat to cut off aid to Central American countries that don't stop them. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Guatemalan riot police stand at the ready at the border between Guatemala and Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Thousands of migrants traveling in a caravan briefly moved toward a border crossing on the Mexico-Guatemala frontier before turning around. Guatemala has closed its border gate and is standing guard with dozens of troops and two armored jeeps. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)
A group of Central American migrants cross the Suchiate River aboard a raft made out of tractor inner tubes and wooden planks, on the the border between Guatemala and Mexico, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. After Mexican authorities slowed access through the border bridge to a crawl, hundreds of migrants are boarding the rafts or wading across the river and crossing into Mexico illegally. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
A Honduran migrant stands over a bridge that stretches over the Suchiate River connecting Guatemala and Mexico, in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. Guatemala's migration agency confirmed that another group of about 1,000 migrants crossed into the country from Honduras on Sunday. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)
A Honduras migrant looks over the Suchiate River, which separates Mexico, right, and Guatemala, left, as he stands on a bridge covered by drying clothes in Tecun Uman, Guatemala, at sunrise Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, near Mexico's Ciudad Hidalgo. Despite Mexican efforts to stop them at the border, about 5,000 Central American migrants resumed their advance toward the U.S. border early Sunday in southern Mexico. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)
Honduran migrant Omar Orella pushes fellow migrant Nery Maldonado Tejeda in a wheelchair, as they travel with hundreds of other Honduran migrants making their way the U.S., near Chiquimula, Guatemala, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Maldonado said he lost his legs in 2015 while riding 'The Beast,' a northern-bound cargo train in Mexico, and that this is his second attempt to reach the U.S. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
A Honduran migrant shows the tickets given by Mexican immigration authorities that enables him and his family to cross the border between Guatemala and Mexico, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Mexican officials are refusing to yield to demands from the caravan of Central American migrants that they be allowed to enter the country en masse but announced they would hand out numbers to those waiting to cross and allow them to enter in small groups. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)
A Central American migrant making their way to the U.S. in a large caravan carries his son after arriving in Tapachula, Mexico, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. The man said a truck driver gave them a free ride to the city. A growing caravan of Honduran migrants streamed through southern Mexico on Sunday heading toward the United States, after making an end-run around Mexican agents who briefly blocked them at the Guatemalan border. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Honduran migrants hoping to reach the U.S. sleep in the southern Mexico city of Tapachula, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, in a public plaza featuring a statue of Mexican national hero Miguel Hidalgo, a priest who launched Mexico's War of Independence in 1810. Keeping together for strength and safety in numbers, some huddled under a metal roof in the city's main plaza Sunday night. Others lay exhausted in the open air, with only thin sheets of plastic to protect them from ground soggy from an intense Sunday evening shower. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
A Honduras migrant is comforted by a Mexican paramedic after her mother fainted while crossing the border between Guatemala and Mexico, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Mexican officials are refusing to yield to demands from the caravan of Central American migrants that they be allowed to enter the country en masse but announced they would hand out numbers to those waiting to cross and allow them to enter in small groups. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)
HUIXTLA, Mexico (AP) — Thousands of Central American migrants awoke Tuesday in a makeshift encampment in a rain-soaked town square in far-southern Mexico, some weary, foot-sore and coughing, still distant from their goal of reaching the U.S. border.

The caravan, estimated to include more than 7,000 people, had advanced about 45 miles (75 kilometers) since crossing the border from Guatemala, and still faced more than 1,000 miles, and likely much further, to the end of the journey.

But as the sun rose, a chorus of coughs arose from the shapeless forms wrapped in blankets and bits of plastic sheeting. Burned by the relentless heat and the night's chill, eating badly and sleeping rough, many appeared to be developing respiratory symptoms.

Forty-eight-year-old Edwin Enrique Jimenez Flores of Tela, Honduras had one of those persistent coughs, but still vowed to reach the U.S. to seek work.

“I feel strong. My feet are good,” he said.

But Marlon Anibal Castellanos, a 27-year-old former bus driver from San Pedro Sula was finding the journey difficult as he prepared to rest Monday night. He was travelling with his wife as well as his 9-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son.

“It's difficult to travel with children,” he said. “Today we walked six hours” before finally paying 25 pesos — about $1.30 — from their thin savings to a passing van driver who took then the rest of the way to Huixtla.

“It's dangerous. There are no ambulances and if the children pass out, they could die because there is no (medical) help.”

Another hazard — trucks crowded with hitch-hiking migrants — claimed one victim Monday when a man fell from the back of a truck and died.

The marchers set up a simple memorial to the man overnight, setting out a dozen small candles arranged in the shape of a cross that were kept lit through the darkness.

An activist aiding the marchers, Irineo Mujica of the Pueblo Sin Fronterass group, said they would pause and rest on Tuesday in honor of the man who died.

“Today we won't move. Today is a day of mourning,” he said, though many people throughout the exodus have joined and split away on their own. He said they would leave before dawn Wednesday to reach Mapastepec about 38 miles up the coast.

Huixtla municipal worker Daniel Lopez said the leftist-governed town was offering some food, water and portable bathrooms to the migrants — as well as simple painkillers and goods such as rehydration liquids. But he said some children are running high temperatures.

A smaller caravan earlier this year headed for the distant Tijuana-San Diego crossing, dissipating as it advanced.

Only a fraction — about 200 of the 1,200 in the group — reached the California border.

The same could well happen this time around as some turn back, splinter off on their own or decide to take their chances on asylum in Mexico — as 1,128 have done so far, according to the country's Interior Department.

Adrian Edwards, a spokesman for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, said Tuesday in Geneva that “in any situation like this it is essential that people have the chance to request asylum and have their international protection needs properly assessed, before any decision on return (or) deportation is made.”

While such caravans have occurred semi-regularly over the years, this one has become a hot topic ahead of the Nov. 6 midterm elections in the U.S., and an immigrant rights activist traveling with the group accused Trump of using it to stir up his Republican base.

“It is a shame that a president so powerful uses this caravan for political ends,” Mujica said.

By all appearances the march began as a group of about 160 who decided to band together in Honduras for protection against the criminal gangs who prey on migrants travelling alone and snowballed as the group moved north.

On Monday, Trump blamed Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador for not stopping people from leaving their countries. “We will now begin cutting off, or substantially reducing, the massive foreign aid routinely given to them,” he wrote.

A team of AP journalists traveling with the caravan for more than a week has spoken with Hondurans, Guatemalans and Salvadorans, but has not met any Middle Easterners, who Trump suggested were “mixed in” with the Central American migrants.

In interviews along the journey, migrants have said they are fleeing violence, poverty and corruption.

Jimenez Flores, a truck driver, said he couldn't return to Honduras because a gang attacked his brother and threatened him with death because he called police about four months ago.

“I spent four months hidden. I couldn't even go into the street. I can't go back,” he said.

By MARK STEVENSON, Associated Press

Associated Press writers Peter Orsi in Mexico City, Edie Lederer at the United Nations and Marcos Aleman in San Salvador, El Salvador, contributed to this report.

