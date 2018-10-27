Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Featured Photography

Squirrel Hill synagogue shooting

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, 11:45 p.m.
A group of Taylor Allderdice High School students who organized the vigil sing during the beginning of the event at the corner of Murray Ave and Forbes Ave in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A SWAT team member heads towards the scene of a mass shooting at a synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Two women embrace following an active shooter situation Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
A police chaplain walks the sidewalk at the scene of a mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto arrive at the scene of a shooting at a synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
People react at the scene of a mass shooting at a synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Police patrol sidewalks on Wilkins Avenue in Squirrel Hill after an fatal shooting on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich speaks with members of the media at the scene of a mass shooting at a synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Flowers are left near the scene of a mass shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Carnegie Mellon University students, from left, Shahzad Khan, Emily Suarez, Atticus Shaindlin, Larry McKay, Amanda Ripley and Cate Hayman sing for donations for victims of the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 on Forbes Avenue in Squirrel Hill.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Ryan Rhoades, who's wife works for the Jewish Community Center on Forbes Avenue in Squirrel Hill, tells visitors about the closure of the center on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 after a mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue earlier in the day. The Jewish Community Center was operating a grief center for friends and family members of victims.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Mourners line the streets during an interfaith vigil in Squirrel Hill on October 27, 2018 to mourn the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue, where a gunman killed 11 people and injured six.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
A group of Taylor Allderdice High School students who organized the vigil sing during the beginning of the event at the corner of Murray Ave and Forbes Ave in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Vigil attendees hold candles during a vigil at the corner of Murray Ave and Forbes Ave in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Vigil attendees hold candles and wait for speakers at the corner of Murray Ave and Forbes Ave in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Eva Bugarija, 7, of Point Breeze listens to singing during a candlelight vigil at Murray Avenue and Forbes Avenue in the heart of Squirrel Hill after 11 people were shot and killed at Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill earlier in the day, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Vigil attendees begin to disperse following the end of the event organized by Taylor Allderdice High School students at the corner of Murray Ave and Forbes Ave in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Mourners hold candles in the air during an interfaith vigil in Squirrel Hill on October 27, 2018 to mourn the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue, where a gunman killed 11 people and injured six.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Vigil attendees hold candles and wait for speakers at the corner of Murray Ave and Forbes Ave in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A woman and a young child witness a moment of silence during an interfaith vigil in Squirrel Hill on October 27, 2018 to mourn the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue, where a gunman killed 11 people and injured six.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Jennifer Friedman of Regent Square (second from left) hugs her daughter, Ally Friedman, 15, (left) as her other daughter, Emma Friedman, 13, looks on during a candlelight vigil at Murray Avenue and Forbes Avenue in the heart of Squirrel Hill after 11 people were shot and killed at Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill earlier in the day, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Vigil attendees hold candles and wait for speakers at the corner of Murray Ave and Forbes Ave in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Thousands converge on Murray Avenue and Forbes Avenue in the heart of Squirrel Hill for a candlelight vigile after 11 people were shot and killed at Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill earlier in the day, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Images from the shooting in a Squirrel Hill synagogue. The massacre is among one of the deadliest attacks against Jews in U.S. history.

