Featured Photography

Tree of Life tragedy

Sean Stipp
Sean Stipp | Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, 1:51 p.m.
A group of Taylor Allderdice High School students who organized the vigil sing during the beginning of the event at the corner of Murray Ave and Forbes Ave in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A group of Taylor Allderdice High School students who organized the vigil sing during the beginning of the event at the corner of Murray Ave and Forbes Ave in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27, 2018.
A SWAT team member heads towards the scene of a mass shooting at a synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A SWAT team member heads towards the scene of a mass shooting at a synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27, 2018.
People react at the scene of a mass shooting at a synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
People react at the scene of a mass shooting at a synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27, 2018.
Police patrol sidewalks on Wilkins Avenue in Squirrel Hill after an fatal shooting on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Police patrol sidewalks on Wilkins Avenue in Squirrel Hill after an fatal shooting on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Tactical police patrol the streets on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 in Squirrel Hill after a fatal shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Tactical police patrol the streets on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 in Squirrel Hill after a fatal shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.
Two women embrace following an active shooter situation at Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. The man identified by law enforcement officials as Robert Bowers of Baldwin, killed 11 people.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Two women embrace following an active shooter situation at Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. The man identified by law enforcement officials as Robert Bowers of Baldwin, killed 11 people.
A police chaplain walks the sidewalk at the scene of a mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
A police chaplain walks the sidewalk at the scene of a mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Carnegie Mellon University students, from left, Shahzad Khan, Emily Suarez, Atticus Shaindlin, Larry McKay, Amanda Ripley and Cate Hayman sing for donations for victims of the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 on Forbes Avenue in Squirrel Hill.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Carnegie Mellon University students, from left, Shahzad Khan, Emily Suarez, Atticus Shaindlin, Larry McKay, Amanda Ripley and Cate Hayman sing for donations for victims of the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 on Forbes Avenue in Squirrel Hill.
Vigil attendees hold candles during a vigil at the corner of Murray Ave and Forbes Ave in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Vigil attendees hold candles during a vigil at the corner of Murray Ave and Forbes Ave in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27, 2018.
Thousands converge on Murray Avenue and Forbes Avenue in the heart of Squirrel Hill for a candlelight vigile after 11 people were shot and killed at Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill earlier in the day, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Thousands converge on Murray Avenue and Forbes Avenue in the heart of Squirrel Hill for a candlelight vigile after 11 people were shot and killed at Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill earlier in the day, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Eva Bugarija, 7, of Point Breeze listens to singing during a candlelight vigil at Murray Avenue and Forbes Avenue in the heart of Squirrel Hill after 11 people were shot and killed at Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill earlier in the day, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Eva Bugarija, 7, of Point Breeze listens to singing during a candlelight vigil at Murray Avenue and Forbes Avenue in the heart of Squirrel Hill after 11 people were shot and killed at Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill earlier in the day, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto speaks to members of the press on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 during a morning press briefing at the Allegheny County Emergency Services Center in Point Breeze. Media were briefed on updates to the Tree of Life Congregation shooting and the names of the victims were released.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto speaks to members of the press on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 during a morning press briefing at the Allegheny County Emergency Services Center in Point Breeze. Media were briefed on updates to the Tree of Life Congregation shooting and the names of the victims were released.
A woman prays across the street on Wilkins Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. near a memorial created for victims of Saturday's mass shooting in Squirrel Hill.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
A woman prays across the street on Wilkins Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. near a memorial created for victims of Saturday's mass shooting in Squirrel Hill.
A lone man stands next to a sidewalk memorial on Wilkins Avenue praying on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 in Squirrel Hill.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
A lone man stands next to a sidewalk memorial on Wilkins Avenue praying on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 in Squirrel Hill.
A Steelers fan with a support sign during the Browns game Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
A Steelers fan with a support sign during the Browns game Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Attendees embrace as seats start to fill up inside of Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum for a community interfaith vigil organized by the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh in Oakland on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Attendees embrace as seats start to fill up inside of Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum for a community interfaith vigil organized by the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh in Oakland on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018.
Rabbi Jonathan Perlman is embraced by Rabbi Cheryl Klein, during a community interfaith vigil inside of Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum Oakland on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Rabbi Jonathan Perlman is embraced by Rabbi Cheryl Klein, during a community interfaith vigil inside of Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum Oakland on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018.
Brain Schreiber, of Squirrel Hill, lends his shoulder to his son, Zev, 16, during a community interfaith vigil inside of Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum Oakland on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Brain Schreiber, of Squirrel Hill, lends his shoulder to his son, Zev, 16, during a community interfaith vigil inside of Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum Oakland on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018.
A man in the audience becomes overwhelmed with emotion as members of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra play music at a community interfaith vigil organized by the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
A man in the audience becomes overwhelmed with emotion as members of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra play music at a community interfaith vigil organized by the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018.
Alan Gold reacts after laying flowers outside of the Tree of Life Congregation on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 for the 11 people were shot and killed there on Saturday. Gold, a Pittsburgh native currently living in Philadelphia, said he didn't personally know any of the victims, but knows people who knew several of them. 'I felt the least I could do was say a few prayers and pay my respects and we'll see what else we can do moving forward,' he said. ' It's just unbelievable.'
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Alan Gold reacts after laying flowers outside of the Tree of Life Congregation on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 for the 11 people were shot and killed there on Saturday. Gold, a Pittsburgh native currently living in Philadelphia, said he didn't personally know any of the victims, but knows people who knew several of them. 'I felt the least I could do was say a few prayers and pay my respects and we'll see what else we can do moving forward,' he said. ' It's just unbelievable.'
Flowers and notes are left to commemorate the 11 individuals who were killed at the mass shooting at Tree of Life congregation on Monday, Oct. 28, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Flowers and notes are left to commemorate the 11 individuals who were killed at the mass shooting at Tree of Life congregation on Monday, Oct. 28, 2018.
People leave flowers and take a moment to remember the 11 individuals who were killed at the mass shooting at Tree of Life congregation on Monday, Oct. 28, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
People leave flowers and take a moment to remember the 11 individuals who were killed at the mass shooting at Tree of Life congregation on Monday, Oct. 28, 2018.
A woman wipes tears from her eyes as she visits a memorial outside the Tree of Life Congregation on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. On Saturday, 11 people were shot and killed at the synagogue.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
A woman wipes tears from her eyes as she visits a memorial outside the Tree of Life Congregation on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. On Saturday, 11 people were shot and killed at the synagogue.
Bob Goldstein, 71, of Squirrel Hill wags his finger at a memorial dedicated to 59-year-old Cecil Rosenthal outside of the Tree of Life Congregation on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. Rosenthal was one of 11 people shot and killed at the synagogue on Saturday. Goldstein has been a member of the congregation since he was born, he said, and knew Rosenthal well. Goldstein's daughter, Beth Goldstein-Goldman, said Cecil used to wag his finger and say 'You've got to go to shul' when he'd see members of the congregation in public. 'Cecil just wanted everyone to go to synagogue. It's where he found his home. He was just a happy person and wanted everyone to feel that,' Goldstein-Goldman said.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Bob Goldstein, 71, of Squirrel Hill wags his finger at a memorial dedicated to 59-year-old Cecil Rosenthal outside of the Tree of Life Congregation on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. Rosenthal was one of 11 people shot and killed at the synagogue on Saturday. Goldstein has been a member of the congregation since he was born, he said, and knew Rosenthal well. Goldstein's daughter, Beth Goldstein-Goldman, said Cecil used to wag his finger and say 'You've got to go to shul' when he'd see members of the congregation in public. 'Cecil just wanted everyone to go to synagogue. It's where he found his home. He was just a happy person and wanted everyone to feel that,' Goldstein-Goldman said.
A student from the Yeshiva Schools of Pittsburgh Girls School cries as she and others pray and sing outside of the Tree of Life Congregation on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. On Saturday, 11 people were shot and killed at the synagogue.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
A student from the Yeshiva Schools of Pittsburgh Girls School cries as she and others pray and sing outside of the Tree of Life Congregation on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. On Saturday, 11 people were shot and killed at the synagogue.
Holocaust survivor, Judah Samet, pays respects to his fallen congregation members outside Tree of Life Congregation on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Holocaust survivor, Judah Samet, pays respects to his fallen congregation members outside Tree of Life Congregation on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018.
Hearses sits outside of Rodef Shalom prior to the funeral of Cecil and David Rosenthal in Oakland on Oct. 30, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Hearses sits outside of Rodef Shalom prior to the funeral of Cecil and David Rosenthal in Oakland on Oct. 30, 2018.
A line wraps around the block to visit with the family of Cecil and David Rosenthal prior to their funeral service at Rodef Shalom in Oakland on Oct. 30, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A line wraps around the block to visit with the family of Cecil and David Rosenthal prior to their funeral service at Rodef Shalom in Oakland on Oct. 30, 2018.
Mourners thank Police officers outside of Rodef Shalom following a funeral service for David and Cecil Rosenthal on Oct. 30, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Mourners thank Police officers outside of Rodef Shalom following a funeral service for David and Cecil Rosenthal on Oct. 30, 2018.
Mourners file out of Rodef Shalom following a funeral service for David and Cecil Rosenthal on Oct. 30, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Mourners file out of Rodef Shalom following a funeral service for David and Cecil Rosenthal on Oct. 30, 2018.
Members of the community follow the hearse on foot, as it takes the deceased Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz and family to the Homewood Cemetery for internment on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Members of the community follow the hearse on foot, as it takes the deceased Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz and family to the Homewood Cemetery for internment on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018.
Chris Rauhoff, of Pittsburgh, attends a demonstration organized on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 on Murray Avenue in Squirrel Hill.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Chris Rauhoff, of Pittsburgh, attends a demonstration organized on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 on Murray Avenue in Squirrel Hill.
Laura Rosner, a Jewish resident of Bloomfield, listens with emotion to speakers on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 before the start of a solidarity march on Murray Avenue in Squirrel Hill. 'My family is from Squirrel Hill,' said Rosner.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Laura Rosner, a Jewish resident of Bloomfield, listens with emotion to speakers on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 before the start of a solidarity march on Murray Avenue in Squirrel Hill. 'My family is from Squirrel Hill,' said Rosner.
Georgia Crowther, of Pittsburgh, stands and listens to speakers before the start of a solidarity march on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 in Squirrel Hill.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Georgia Crowther, of Pittsburgh, stands and listens to speakers before the start of a solidarity march on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 in Squirrel Hill.
Signs and flowers are left at a makeshift memorial outside of Tree of Life Congregation in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 30, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Signs and flowers are left at a makeshift memorial outside of Tree of Life Congregation in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 30, 2018.
Marchers head down Forbes to protest the visit of President Donald Trump to the Tree of Life Synagogue, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, after 11 people were shot and killed during religious services, Sunday.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Marchers head down Forbes to protest the visit of President Donald Trump to the Tree of Life Synagogue, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, after 11 people were shot and killed during religious services, Sunday.
Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, and Steve Mnuchin look on as Rabbi Jeffrey Myers walks with President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump outside of Tree of Life Congregation in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 30, 2018. President Trump paid Pittsburgh a visit following the mass shooting at a Squirrel Hill synagogue.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, and Steve Mnuchin look on as Rabbi Jeffrey Myers walks with President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump outside of Tree of Life Congregation in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 30, 2018. President Trump paid Pittsburgh a visit following the mass shooting at a Squirrel Hill synagogue.
Rabbi Jeffrey Myers walks with President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump outside of Tree of Life Congregation in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 30, 2018. President Trump paid Pittsburgh a visit following the mass shooting at a Squirrel Hill synagogue.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Rabbi Jeffrey Myers walks with President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump outside of Tree of Life Congregation in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 30, 2018. President Trump paid Pittsburgh a visit following the mass shooting at a Squirrel Hill synagogue.
A protestor is arrested following the visit of President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump outside of Tree of Life Congregation in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 30, 2018. President Trump paid Pittsburgh a visit following the mass shooting at a Squirrel Hill synagogue.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A protestor is arrested following the visit of President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump outside of Tree of Life Congregation in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 30, 2018. President Trump paid Pittsburgh a visit following the mass shooting at a Squirrel Hill synagogue.
The crowd holds up torn pieces of paper to symbolize Keriah, the tearing of ones clothes, one of the most distinctive Jewish mourning practice, during a march on Shady Avenue to protest the visit of President Donald Trump to the Tree of Life Synagogue, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, after 11 people were shot and killed during religious services, Sunday.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
The crowd holds up torn pieces of paper to symbolize Keriah, the tearing of ones clothes, one of the most distinctive Jewish mourning practice, during a march on Shady Avenue to protest the visit of President Donald Trump to the Tree of Life Synagogue, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, after 11 people were shot and killed during religious services, Sunday.
A demonstrator holds a handwritten sign and flowers during a solidarity march on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 along Forbes Avenue in Squirrel Hill during a visit by President Donald Trump to Tree of Life Congregation.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
A demonstrator holds a handwritten sign and flowers during a solidarity march on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 along Forbes Avenue in Squirrel Hill during a visit by President Donald Trump to Tree of Life Congregation.
Jess Gold (left) and Mk Zev Davis (right) both of Pittsburgh, participate in Kriah, a traditional Jewish symbol of grieving those who have died, on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 during a mass protest on Forbes Avenue in Squirrel Hill.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Jess Gold (left) and Mk Zev Davis (right) both of Pittsburgh, participate in Kriah, a traditional Jewish symbol of grieving those who have died, on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 during a mass protest on Forbes Avenue in Squirrel Hill.
Pittsburgh police officer Matthew Schlick hugs a Jewish resident of Squirrel Hill on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 while a protest marched down past Zone 4 police station in Squirrel Hill.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh police officer Matthew Schlick hugs a Jewish resident of Squirrel Hill on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 while a protest marched down past Zone 4 police station in Squirrel Hill.
Several buildings in downtown Pittsburgh are illuminated blue on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 in honor of the 11 Jewish victims that were killed by a gunman on Saturday at the Tree of Life Congregation in Squirrel Hill.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Several buildings in downtown Pittsburgh are illuminated blue on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 in honor of the 11 Jewish victims that were killed by a gunman on Saturday at the Tree of Life Congregation in Squirrel Hill.
Mourners arrive for the visitation of Richard Gottfried, one of the 11 Jewish victim's of Saturday's mass shooting,on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 at Ralph Schugar Funeral Home on Centre Avenue in Shadyside.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Mourners arrive for the visitation of Richard Gottfried, one of the 11 Jewish victim's of Saturday's mass shooting,on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 at Ralph Schugar Funeral Home on Centre Avenue in Shadyside.
Pallbearers carry the casket of Joyce Fienberg, one of the 11 victims of the Synagogue shooting after her funeral at Congregation Beth Shalom, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Pallbearers carry the casket of Joyce Fienberg, one of the 11 victims of the Synagogue shooting after her funeral at Congregation Beth Shalom, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.
The American flag draped casket of Melvin Wax is loaded into the back of a hearse outside of Schugar Funeral Chapel in Shadyside on Oct. 31, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The American flag draped casket of Melvin Wax is loaded into the back of a hearse outside of Schugar Funeral Chapel in Shadyside on Oct. 31, 2018.
A hearse transporting Tree of Life Congregation shooting victim Melvin Wax drives away from Schugar Funeral Chape following a funeral service in Shadyside on Oct. 31, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A hearse transporting Tree of Life Congregation shooting victim Melvin Wax drives away from Schugar Funeral Chape following a funeral service in Shadyside on Oct. 31, 2018.
Mourners move the casket of Rose Mallinger towards a hearse following her funeral service at Rodef Shalom in Shadyside on Nov. 2, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Mourners move the casket of Rose Mallinger towards a hearse following her funeral service at Rodef Shalom in Shadyside on Nov. 2, 2018.
Mourners look on as the casket of Rose Mallinger is placed into a hearse following her funeral service at Rodef Shalom in Shadyside on Nov. 2, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Mourners look on as the casket of Rose Mallinger is placed into a hearse following her funeral service at Rodef Shalom in Shadyside on Nov. 2, 2018.
A man waits outside of Rodef Shalom in Shadyside during the funeral service of Rose Mallinger on Nov. 2, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A man waits outside of Rodef Shalom in Shadyside during the funeral service of Rose Mallinger on Nov. 2, 2018.
Mourners exit Rodef Shalom in Shadyside following the funeral service of Rose Mallinger on Nov. 2, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Mourners exit Rodef Shalom in Shadyside following the funeral service of Rose Mallinger on Nov. 2, 2018.
Mourners enter Congregation Beth Shalom in Squirrel Hill after the funeral for Joyce Fienberg, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Fienberg was one of the 11 victims of the Synagogue shooting
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Mourners enter Congregation Beth Shalom in Squirrel Hill after the funeral for Joyce Fienberg, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. Fienberg was one of the 11 victims of the Synagogue shooting

TribLIVE visual journalists Nate Smallwood, Andrew Russell and Shane Dunlap responded to the mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Throughout the week, the photojournalists, with support of Kristina Serafini and Dan Speicher, tirelessly reported developments as authorities pursued justice and a grieving community searched for answers. Here are their images.

click me