Featured Photography

Week in pictures (Nov 5 - Nov 12)

Tribune-Review | Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, 8:12 a.m.
Tom Hanks and Joanne Rogers sing the theme song to Mister Rogers' Neighborhood at a peace and unity rally at Point State Park on Nov. 9, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Sixth grade students from West View Elementary in North Hills watch from the sidewalks as veterans and parade participants pass by Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 during the annual Veterans' Day Parade on Liberty Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh. The students from West View Elementary school have been coming to the parade for 30 years as part of the school's tradition.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown beats the Panthers' Donte Jackson for a second-quarter touchdown Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Kris Letang fights for the puck after being turned away by Devils goaltender Keith Kinkaid in the first period Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
The Koppers Towers is light up in red, white and blue for Salute to Service.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
A moment of silence is observed at the start of a peace and unity rally at Point State Park on Nov. 9, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Singer/Songwriter, Joe Grushecky, warms up before Pennsylvania's 17th congressional district, Conor Lamb's Election Night event at the DoubleTree Hilton hotel in Mars, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back James Conner celebrates his touchdown in the firs quarter against the Panthers Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Student athletes for The Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf are celebrated at a pep rally inside of the school's gymnasium on Nov. 8, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Xander Eddy, 9, of North Huntingdon, launches a kick on sparring partner and friend Lucy Lokay, 12, on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 while under instruction from Sensai Bill Viola Jr. (background) at Viola Karate in North Huntingdon.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Students, faculty and other members of the community fill the lawn between the Cathedral of Learning and Heinz Chapel during a tribute for Tree of Life victims on the University of Pittsburgh campus Monday, Nov. 5, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Supporters of Keith Rothfus look on as election results from around the country start to trickle over news television stations being shown at an election-night party at Sunny Jim's Tavern in Kilbuck Township on Nov. 6, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Helio Holding, 8 months, tugs at her cap with an 'I Voted' sticker on it as she and mother Cory Holding leave the Engine House #18 polling place near the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Employee Malissa Smith works on packaging whole turkeys on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 at Pounds Turkey Farm on Melwood Road in Allegheny Township. The farm, which is second generation owned by the Pounds family, has been in operation for about 70 years, being one of the only family-operated turkey farms in Westmoreland County, according to manager Beverly Pounds.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Vietnam War veteran Patrick Martin waves while marching Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 during the annual Veterans' Day Parade on Liberty Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Maurice Ffrench leaps into the endzobne against Va. Tech in the first half Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Lauren Churilla, of Murrysville, curator for the Foster and Muriel McCarl Coverlet Gallery at Saint Vincent College, touches up the walls with paint, before the opening of Mary Burkett's 'Beloved Children of the Holocaust' exhibit, on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. The exhibit contains 27 sketched portraits of Jewish children who were murdered during the Holocaust, and a booklet with information about each child, including when and where they were killed.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional defender Jacob Shulock collides with Bellefonte's Evan Nyquist during their PIAA Class AAA playoff game Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at Norwin High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The week in pictures throughout the region captured by the Tribune-Review visuals staff.

