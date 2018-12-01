Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Photography

Czech glassblowers keep Christmas tradition alive

The Associated Press | Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, 8:12 a.m.
In this picture taken on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, Marek Kulhavy blows small glass beads in the village of Ponikla, Czech Republic. A small family business in a mountainous village in northern Czech Republic is the last place where traditional Christmas decorations from blown glass beads are made. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
In this picture taken on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, Marek Kulhavy blows small glass beads in the village of Ponikla, Czech Republic. A small family business in a mountainous village in northern Czech Republic is the last place where traditional Christmas decorations from blown glass beads are made. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
In this picture taken on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, Marek Kulhavy blows small glass beads in the village of Ponikla, Czech Republic. A small family business in a mountainous village in northern Czech Republic is the last place where traditional Christmas decorations from blown glass beads are made. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
In this picture taken on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, Marek Kulhavy blows small glass beads in the village of Ponikla, Czech Republic. A small family business in a mountainous village in northern Czech Republic is the last place where traditional Christmas decorations from blown glass beads are made. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
In this picture taken on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, a traditional worker makes small blown glass beads for Christmas decorations in the village of Ponikla, Czech Republic. The small family business in a mountainous village in northern Czech Republic is the last place in the world where traditional Christmas decorations are made from glass beads blown and painted by hand. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
In this picture taken on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, a traditional worker makes small blown glass beads for Christmas decorations in the village of Ponikla, Czech Republic. The small family business in a mountainous village in northern Czech Republic is the last place in the world where traditional Christmas decorations are made from glass beads blown and painted by hand. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
In this picture taken on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, hundreds of small blown glass beads are placed in a box, as part of the manufacturing process for Christmas decorations, in the village of Ponikla, Czech Republic. The small family business in a mountainous village in northern Czech Republic is the last place in the world where traditional Christmas decorations are made from glass beads blown and painted by hand. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
In this picture taken on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, hundreds of small blown glass beads are placed in a box, as part of the manufacturing process for Christmas decorations, in the village of Ponikla, Czech Republic. The small family business in a mountainous village in northern Czech Republic is the last place in the world where traditional Christmas decorations are made from glass beads blown and painted by hand. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
In this picture taken on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, a worker makes small glass blown beads for Christmas decorations in the village of Ponikla, Czech Republic. The small family business in a mountainous village in northern Czech Republic is the last place in the world where traditional Christmas decorations are made from glass beads blown and painted by hand. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
In this picture taken on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, a worker makes small glass blown beads for Christmas decorations in the village of Ponikla, Czech Republic. The small family business in a mountainous village in northern Czech Republic is the last place in the world where traditional Christmas decorations are made from glass beads blown and painted by hand. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
In this picture taken on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, a worker colours small blown glass beads in the village of Ponikla, Czech Republic. The small family business in a mountainous village in northern Czech Republic is the last place in the world where traditional Christmas decorations are made from glass beads blown and painted by hand. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
In this picture taken on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, a worker colours small blown glass beads in the village of Ponikla, Czech Republic. The small family business in a mountainous village in northern Czech Republic is the last place in the world where traditional Christmas decorations are made from glass beads blown and painted by hand. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
In this picture taken on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, a traditional worker colours small blown glass beads for Christmas decorations in the village of Ponikla, Czech Republic. The small family business in a mountainous village in northern Czech Republic is the last place in the world where traditional Christmas decorations are made from glass beads blown and painted by hand. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
In this picture taken on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, a traditional worker colours small blown glass beads for Christmas decorations in the village of Ponikla, Czech Republic. The small family business in a mountainous village in northern Czech Republic is the last place in the world where traditional Christmas decorations are made from glass beads blown and painted by hand. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
In this picture taken on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, small blown glass beads are placed to dry during the manufacturing process to make traditional Christmas decorations in the village of Ponikla, Czech Republic. The small family business in a mountainous village in northern Czech Republic is the last place in the world where traditional Christmas decorations are made from glass beads blown and painted by hand. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
In this picture taken on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, small blown glass beads are placed to dry during the manufacturing process to make traditional Christmas decorations in the village of Ponikla, Czech Republic. The small family business in a mountainous village in northern Czech Republic is the last place in the world where traditional Christmas decorations are made from glass beads blown and painted by hand. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
In this picture taken on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, a traditional worker hand paints small blown glass beads for Christmas decorations in the village of Ponikla, Czech Republic. The small family business in a mountainous village in northern Czech Republic is the last place in the world where traditional Christmas decorations are made from glass beads blown and painted by hand. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
In this picture taken on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, a traditional worker hand paints small blown glass beads for Christmas decorations in the village of Ponikla, Czech Republic. The small family business in a mountainous village in northern Czech Republic is the last place in the world where traditional Christmas decorations are made from glass beads blown and painted by hand. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
In this picture taken on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, a worker adjusts the shop display of traditional blown glass Christmas decorations in the village of Ponikla, Czech Republic. The small family business in a mountainous village in northern Czech Republic is the last place in the world where traditional Christmas decorations are made from glass beads blown and painted by hand. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
In this picture taken on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, a worker adjusts the shop display of traditional blown glass Christmas decorations in the village of Ponikla, Czech Republic. The small family business in a mountainous village in northern Czech Republic is the last place in the world where traditional Christmas decorations are made from glass beads blown and painted by hand. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
In this picture taken on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, traditional glass Christmas decorations are displayed in a shop window in the village of Ponikla, Czech Republic. The small family business in a mountainous village in northern Czech Republic is the last place in the world where traditional Christmas decorations are all made from glass beads blown and painted by hand. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
In this picture taken on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, traditional glass Christmas decorations are displayed in a shop window in the village of Ponikla, Czech Republic. The small family business in a mountainous village in northern Czech Republic is the last place in the world where traditional Christmas decorations are all made from glass beads blown and painted by hand. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
In this picture taken on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, a traditional worker makes Christmas decorations from small blown glass beads in the village of Ponikla, Czech Republic. The small family business in a mountainous village in northern Czech Republic is the last place in the world where traditional Christmas decorations are made from glass beads blown and painted by hand. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
In this picture taken on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, a traditional worker makes Christmas decorations from small blown glass beads in the village of Ponikla, Czech Republic. The small family business in a mountainous village in northern Czech Republic is the last place in the world where traditional Christmas decorations are made from glass beads blown and painted by hand. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Updated 4 hours ago

PONIKLA, Czech Republic (AP) — A small family business in a mountainous village in northern Czech Republic says it's the last place in the world where traditional Christmas decorations from blown glass beads are made.

Fewer than two dozen glass workers working from their homes keep alive the tradition, which dates to the mid-19th century in the village of Ponikla.

The beads are all blown and painted by hand, with help from simple machines. They're a product of the thriving glass industry in the region, and were originally mostly used to decorate folk costumes in Germany, Austria and elsewhere.

After a Japanese competitor copied the production process in the early 20th century, local bead makers found a new use for them in Christmas decorations.

The delicate bead decorations from the Rautis company are today exported to several European countries and the United States.

The Czech Republic has nominated the tradition for inclusion in the UNESCO's List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me