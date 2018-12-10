Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Photography

Week in pictures (Dec 3 - Dec 9)

Tribune-Review | Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, 4:27 p.m.
The Penguins' Patric Hornqvist celebrates his third goal against the Avalanche in the third period completing the natural hat trick in a Penguins record Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Patric Hornqvist celebrates his third goal against the Avalanche in the third period completing the natural hat trick in a Penguins record Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Cindy Strayer of Greensburg and a nine year volunteer of the Westmoreland Cultural Trust lights luminaries on Thursday night, Dec. 6, 2018 in downtown Greensburg during the 49th annual Greensburg Luminary Night. Luminaries numbering 500 lined the streets across downtown sidewalks. A Christmas tree located on South Pennsylvania Avenue donated by TK Property Management and Kattan Ferretti Financial is a new sight for this year.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Cindy Strayer of Greensburg and a nine year volunteer of the Westmoreland Cultural Trust lights luminaries on Thursday night, Dec. 6, 2018 in downtown Greensburg during the 49th annual Greensburg Luminary Night. Luminaries numbering 500 lined the streets across downtown sidewalks. A Christmas tree located on South Pennsylvania Avenue donated by TK Property Management and Kattan Ferretti Financial is a new sight for this year.
Ali Patterson, of Point Breeze, blows glass during a ornament creating event at Pittsburgh Glass Center on Nov. 30, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Ali Patterson, of Point Breeze, blows glass during a ornament creating event at Pittsburgh Glass Center on Nov. 30, 2018.
Abigail Murray, 5, of Elizabeth waits with a Barbie in hand for the start of a program at Pleasant Hills Public Library celebrating the 30 years of Holiday Barbie on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. The program was led by USA Ambassador Ms. Pennsylvania Susan Fancsali and mother Kim, both collectors of the iconic doll.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Abigail Murray, 5, of Elizabeth waits with a Barbie in hand for the start of a program at Pleasant Hills Public Library celebrating the 30 years of Holiday Barbie on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. The program was led by USA Ambassador Ms. Pennsylvania Susan Fancsali and mother Kim, both collectors of the iconic doll.
Multiple penguins walk around outside of their sanctuary at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium on Dec. 5, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Multiple penguins walk around outside of their sanctuary at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium on Dec. 5, 2018.
Lauren Kain, 8, dips her brush in paint while creating clay ornaments with other kids in the third annual Children's Christmas Party at Bushy Run Battlefield Historical Site on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 in Penn Township.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Lauren Kain, 8, dips her brush in paint while creating clay ornaments with other kids in the third annual Children's Christmas Party at Bushy Run Battlefield Historical Site on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 in Penn Township.
Dressed as Justice Sotomayor, Harlie Donnelly, 8, of Franklin Park, talks about reading 'Turning Pages', a children's book by the judge, during a discussion with Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, at Duquesne Univerity's A.J. Palumbo Center in Pittsburgh, on Friday, on Dec. 7, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Dressed as Justice Sotomayor, Harlie Donnelly, 8, of Franklin Park, talks about reading 'Turning Pages', a children's book by the judge, during a discussion with Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, at Duquesne Univerity's A.J. Palumbo Center in Pittsburgh, on Friday, on Dec. 7, 2018.
Hempfield players wait to take the court against Greensburg Salem on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 during the Hempfield boys' basketball tournament at Hempfield Area High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Hempfield players wait to take the court against Greensburg Salem on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 during the Hempfield boys' basketball tournament at Hempfield Area High School.
Actors portraying a live Nativity of Jesus Christ in front of the Westmoreland County Courthouse put on the live display for a crowd on Thursday night, Dec. 6, 2018 in downtown Greensburg during the 49th annual Greensburg Luminary Night.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Actors portraying a live Nativity of Jesus Christ in front of the Westmoreland County Courthouse put on the live display for a crowd on Thursday night, Dec. 6, 2018 in downtown Greensburg during the 49th annual Greensburg Luminary Night.
Daphne Naulder (left), from Jeannette Presbyterian Preschool, claps to the music while watching a puppet show performed by Pittsburgh Puppet Works, at the Jeannette Public Library in Jeannette, on Wednesday, on Dec. 5, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Daphne Naulder (left), from Jeannette Presbyterian Preschool, claps to the music while watching a puppet show performed by Pittsburgh Puppet Works, at the Jeannette Public Library in Jeannette, on Wednesday, on Dec. 5, 2018.
Students from the Ligonier Valley High School student council, helps to pack bags of food for Operation Santa Clause, at the Westmoreland County Road Department warehouse in Hempfield Township, on Wednesday, on Dec. 5, 2018. Operation Santa Clause is an initiative between the Tribune-Review, and Shop n' Save, and the food is distributed to families throughout Western Pennsylvania by the Salvation Army.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Students from the Ligonier Valley High School student council, helps to pack bags of food for Operation Santa Clause, at the Westmoreland County Road Department warehouse in Hempfield Township, on Wednesday, on Dec. 5, 2018. Operation Santa Clause is an initiative between the Tribune-Review, and Shop n' Save, and the food is distributed to families throughout Western Pennsylvania by the Salvation Army.
A cape buffalo in the showroom of taxidermist Kent Stryker, of World Class Animal Artistry in New Alexandria, on Tuesday, works in his studio on Nov. 27, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A cape buffalo in the showroom of taxidermist Kent Stryker, of World Class Animal Artistry in New Alexandria, on Tuesday, works in his studio on Nov. 27, 2018.
Judy Broome (left),of Derry Township, and Pam Smith, of Sewickley Township, sit with their dogs Raven and Willow, during the kick off for a new therapy dogs program inside Family Court at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg, on Thursday, on Dec. 6, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Judy Broome (left),of Derry Township, and Pam Smith, of Sewickley Township, sit with their dogs Raven and Willow, during the kick off for a new therapy dogs program inside Family Court at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg, on Thursday, on Dec. 6, 2018.

Updated 3 hours ago

The week in pictures throughout the region captured by the Tribune-Review visuals staff.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me