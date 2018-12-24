Associated Press top news photos of 2018

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
The Associated Press | Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, 11:45 a.m.
Students hold their hands in the air as they are evacuated by police from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14, 2018, after a shooter opened fire on the campus. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands at the beginning of a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, on July 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Emergency personnel respond after a brand-new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway at Florida International University in Miami, crushing cars and killing several people, on March 15, 2018. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May announces that her Cabinet has agreed to a draft Brexit deal with the European Union after 'impassioned' debate, outside 10 Downing Street in London, on Nov. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Cindy McCain, wife of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., rests her head on his casket during a memorial service at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on Aug. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Fred Guttenberg, left, the father of Jamie Guttenberg, who was killed in the high school shooting in Parkland, Fla., attempts to shake hands with Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, as he leaves for a lunch break during his appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Sept. 4, 2018. Kavanaugh did not shake his hand. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, left, stands with her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, after speaking outside federal court in New York on April 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Visitors pay their respects as the casket of Reverend Billy Graham lies in honor at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington on Feb. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich., on Feb. 5, 2018. The former doctor for Michigan State University sports-medicine and USA Gymnastics received 40 to 125 years for three first degree criminal sexual abuse charges related to assaults at a gymnastics facility in Dimondale, Mich. Nassar has also been sentenced to 60 years in prison for three child pornography charges in federal court and between 40 to 175 years in Ingham County for seven counts of criminal sexual conduct. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, wave as she holds their newborn son outside St. Mary's Hospital in London on April 23, 2018. The baby boy is the third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Rescue workers search in El Rodeo, one of the hamlets in the disaster area near the Volcan de Fuego, or 'Volcano of Fire,' in Escuintla, Guatemala, on June 5, 2018. The fiery volcanic eruption in south-central Guatemala killed scores as rescuers struggled to reach people where homes and roads were charred and blanketed with ash. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Eaton County Sheriff's deputies restrain Randall Margraves, father of three victims of Larry Nassar, on Feb. 2, 2018, in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. The incident came during the third and final sentencing hearing for Nassar on sexual abuse charges. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
President Donald Trump holds notes during a listening session with high school students and teachers at the White House in Washington on Feb. 21, 2018. Trump heard the stories of students and parents affected by school shootings, one week after the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Students from the Yeshiva School in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh pay their respects as the funeral procession for Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz passes their school en route to Homewood Cemetery on Oct. 30, 2018, following a funeral service at the Jewish Community Center. Rabinowitz was one of several people killed in a mass shooting while worshipping at the Tree of Life synagogue three days earlier. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
President Donald Trump shows a chart highlighting arms sales to Saudi Arabia during a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on March 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Michael Cohen leaves Federal court in New York on Aug. 21, 2018, after pleading guilty to charges including campaign finance fraud stemming from hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Bob Richling carries Iris Darden, 84, out of her flooded home as her daughter-in-law, Pam Darden, gathers her belongings in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in Spring Lake, N.C. on Sept. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Rescue personnel search through debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Fla., on Oct. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Lava flows down the slopes of the Mayon volcano in the Philippines, seen from Legazpi city, 340 kilometers (210 miles) southeast of Manila, on Jan. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Dan Amaranto)
Bill Cosby is escorted out of the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Eagleville, Pa., on Sept. 25, 2018, following his sentencing to a three-to-10-year prison sentence for sexual assault. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)
Police charge against protesters during a demonstration by Committees for the Defense of the Republic in Barcelona, Spain, on Nov. 10, 2018. The grassroots group organizes protests in Catalonia to press for their demand for independence. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
A doctor examines children at a makeshift hospital in Tanjung, Indonesia, on Lombok Island, on Aug. 6, 2018, a day after a powerful earthquake flattened houses and toppled bridges on the Indonesian tourist island. (AP Photo/Fauzy Chaniago)
A plane drops fire retardant behind homes along McVicker Canyon Park Road in Lake Elsinore, Calif., as the Holy Fire burned near homes on Aug. 8, 2018. (Mark Rightmire/The Orange County Register via AP)
A man from Honduras walks along the top of the border structure separating Mexico and the United States on Nov. 14, 2018, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
A father and his 3-year-old son are detained in the back of a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol vehicle on July 18, 2018, in San Luis, Ariz. The boy, his father and two siblings were arrested by a U.S. Border Patrol agent who spotted them crossing a canal along the the international border. (AP Photo/Matt York)
World leaders, from left, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Morocco's Prince Moulay Hassan, Moroccan King Mohammed VI, U.S. first lady Melania Trump, U.S. President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Australian Governor-General Peter Cosgrove attend a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris as part of the commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the Nov. 11, 1918, armistice, which ended World War I, on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in cross the military demarcation line at the border village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone on April 27, 2018. (Korea Summit Press Pool via AP)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Johnstown, Pa., on Sept. 11, 2018, before Trump's speech during the September 11 Flight 93 Memorial Service in Shanksville, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Princess Eugenie of York, right, and Jack Brooksbank look out from their carriage as they travel from St. George's Chapel to Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor, England, near London, on Oct. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
A body is covered in volcanic ash spewed by the Volcan de Fuego, or 'Volcano of Fire,' in Escuintla, Guatemala, on June 4, 2018. The fiery volcanic eruption in south-central Guatemala sent lava flowing into rural communities, killing dozens as rescuers struggled to reach people where homes and roads were charred and blanketed with ash. (AP Photo/Luis Soto)
Palestinians hurl stones during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel on Oct. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
A woman spreads incense over coffins holding the remains of 172 unidentified people who were discovered buried at what was once a military camp in San Juan Comalapa, Guatemala, on June 20, 2018, the day before their formal burial at the same site where they were unearthed. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Journalists watch as Russian President Vladimir Putin gives his annual state of the nation address in Manezh in Moscow, Russia, on March 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Surface to air missile fire lights up the sky over Damascus at the U.S. launches an attack on Syria early on April 14, 2018. U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the airstrikes in retaliation for Syria's alleged use of chemical weapons. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
In this photo released by the Saudi Press Agency, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, shakes hands with Salah Khashoggi, a son of Jamal Khashoggi, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Oct. 23, 2018. The meeting came just days after Saudi Arabia acknowledged that Jamal Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, in what they claimed was a 'fistfight.' (Saudi Press Agency via AP)
Krissy Calkins smokes a joint at a 'Wake and Bake' legalized marijuana event in Toronto on Oct. 17, 2018, the day Canada became the largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)
U.S. Border Patrol agents, left, speak with two Central American migrants as they sit atop the border structure separating Mexico and the United States in Tijuana, Mexico, on Nov. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
A look back at the top Associated Press news photos of 2018.

