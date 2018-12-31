2018: Year in Pictures

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Tribune-Review | Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, 7:06 a.m.
Marc Davis Jr., 5, has second thoughts after boarding the new Cranky's Drop Tower ride in Thomas Town during the grand opening of the $8.5 million addition at Kennywood Park on Friday, July 27, 2018. Davis, who was visiting Thomas Town with other members of the LaRosa Boys & Girls Club in McKeesport, said the ride was scary.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Emily Zipparo reacts as she is named Homecoming queen during Quaker Valley's Homecoming ceremony Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 during halftime of the Quakers' game against Beaver.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Rolling Rock Hunt's professional whipper-in Shannon Roach, waits with her fox hounds off Caven Road in Cook Township, as the hunt prepares to begin, on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Helio Holding, 8 months, tugs at her cap with an 'I Voted' sticker on it as she and mother Cory Holding leave the Engine House #18 polling place near the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
A group of geese float past a sleeping tailgater along the Allegheny River prior to the start of the Kenny Chesney concert Saturday, June 2, 2018 on Pittsburgh's North Shore.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Jonathan Ray, 18, of Bridgeville, a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, surprises his fifth grade sister sister Alyssa, 10, during her lunch at Chartiers Valley Intermediate School in Collier Township, on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Mia Hepler, waves a flag from the back of a car, during the Memorial Day Parade, in Youngwood, on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Worker Nico Johnson removes pieces of debris from a neighborhood off of North Gallatin Avenue on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 in Uniontown. The National Weather Service confirmed that a F1 category tornado touched down causing a large swath of property damage.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Sarah Jo Gardner, 14, and sister Heather, 16, of Mt. Pleasant, race out of the icy water, after ringing in 2018 in a dip in the nearly frozen Youghiogheny River, during the annual Connellsville Polar Bear Plunge, at Yough River Park, in Connellsville, on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Rodeo clown Rusty McCray, of Kissimmee, FL, prepares for the start of the Rafter Z Rodeo at the Westmoreland Fair, in Mt. Pleasant Twp., on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Long-time friend and campaign volunteer Bobbi Bauer (left) reacts as Rick Saccone (right) hugs supporters after admitting a loss to his opponent, Guy Reschenthaler in the 14th District primary race May 15, 2018 at Jacktown Ride and Hunt Club in Irwin.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
James Toppy of Houston, Washington County pauses as he sweeps debris from behind Century Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning on Baldwin Street in Bridgeville on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 as cleanup efforts continue following flooding on June 20. 'You never know what Mother Nature is going to present,' Toppy said. Baldwin Street was one of the hardest areas hit in the storm with residents saying it was worse than the flooding from Hurricane Ivan.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Peyton McIntyre, 10, holds his grip as his mother takes the dunk while tubing with family on the Allegheny River near Tarentum. Tuesday July 3, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
The Hempfield Marching Band performs for spectators lined up along Route 136 to watch the homecoming parade for Hempfield Area High School on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 in Hempfield.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
The United States Air Force Thunderbirds soar past Saint Vincent Basilica near Latrobe during the Westmoreland County Airshow on Saturday July 28, 2018.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Sam Treager, dodges the rain to keep the headstones clear, at St. Mary's Cemetery off Donohoe Rd. in Unity Township, on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Jostin Pineda, 6, (middle) reacts to a funny scene as he watches 'Akeelah and the Bee' with Mooncrest Neighborhood Program first grade aide Wendy Miller (left) and Orrion Merritt, 6, as part of RADical Day at The Tull Family Theater on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. More than 180 children from the Mooncrest program, Quaker Valley At-Risk Youth Program, Aliquippa Boys 2 Men, Aliquippa Impact, Sewickley Community Center, Beaver County Big Brothers Big Sisters and Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania were treated to the show.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Clairton cheerleaders strut in a parade towards the stadium prior to their game against Imani Christian on Oct. 5, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Fans hold lighters and use flashlights in a moment of silence during a vigil was held for Mac Miller on Sept. 11, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Fans are reflected in a bass drum as they headbang to then band MyChildren MyBride during the Vans Warped Tour at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown on Monday, July 16, 2018. After 24 summers, this year will mark the last full cross country tour of the event.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Tim Gorecic, 61, of Upper Burrell, uses his 1980 Massey Ferguson tractor to mow a vacant lot along Eight Street and Fifth Avenue in New Kensington. Friday June 29, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Joey stands alert with the help of his prosthetic at the front window on Thursday Sept 8, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Ally Bechtel, 18, of Florida, carries a trash can lid shaped as a clown head, in preparation of the annual Lower Burrell Fireman's Carnival held in the Burrell Plaza.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Savannah Smith, 17, of Penn Run, Pa., sits atop her house prior to the start of the 23rd Annual Fort Armstrong Rodeo in Ford City, Pa., on Friday, July 13, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger stiff-arms the Browns' Briean Boddy-Calhoun in the second quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland Ohio.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
McKeesport takes the field prior to their game against Franklin Regional on Oct. 19, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Rode Island's Cyril Langevine dunks past Oklahoma's Khadeem Lattin during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins goaltender Matt Murray makes a glove save on the Leaf's Zach Hyman Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Giants' Andrew McCutchen tips his helmet to a standing ovation by Pirates fans during his first at-bat Friday, May 11, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Tom Hanks talks with Nathalie and Mario Lemieux during the Penguins Capitals in the first period Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Chargers' Jatavis Brown is called for a personal foul on his hit on the Steelers' Ryan Switzer in the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Phil Coyne sits in the Pirates dugout with his great-nieces and nephews Friday, April 27, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Jamie Oleksiak pinches off the Kings' Adrian Kempe in the second period Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's V'Lique Carter dives over the pile on past Duke defenders for a fourth-quarter touchdown Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Yough Outfielder Sammie Maghee, attempts to field a fly ball in the sixth Inning against Latrobe, Saturday April 22, 2018, at Latrobe High School. Latrobe won 3-0.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Springdale's Matt Taliani heads the ball against Bishop Canevin during first round boys A WPIAL soccer action at Hampton High School.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
West Alllegheny head coach Bob Palko celebrates with his team after defeating Gateway, 42-28, in their WPIAL Class 5A semifinal Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at West Mifflin.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Clairton gets ready to take the field prior to their game against Imani Christian on Oct. 5, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Antwon Rose was fatally shot by East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld on June 19 after a traffic stop near Grandview Avenue and Howard Street. Rose, 17, had been a passenger in a car that matched the description of one involved in a drive-by shooting in North Braddock about 15 minutes earlier. Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student who was an English class shy of graduating, was unarmed when he was shot. The shooting led to numerous protests across the region and has gained nationwide attention.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Activist, Ciora Thomas confronts a State Troopers in riot gear after more than 150 people took over the Parkway East in both directions, Thursday, June 22, 2018 to protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld East fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student. Thomas was the only marcher arrested.
A woman raises her in front of stopped traffic after more than 150 people took over the Parkway East in both directions, Thursday, June 22, 2018 to protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld East fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student.
Christian Carter, 18, of East Liberty leads chants during the second night of protests following the shooting death of Antwon Rose by East Pittsburgh Police on June 20, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Thomas Potter, 14, of East Pittsburgh, and friend of Antwon Rose, breaks down in tears as the second night of protests get underway on June 20, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Chants for Antwon Rose Jr. fill the air on Fifth Avenue during Pittsburgh's Juneteenth Parade from Freedom Corner in the Hill District to Point State Park, Saturday, 23, 2018. The parade served as an outlet for the crowd to protest East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld's fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student.
Protesters walk back across the Roberto Clemente Bridge after protesting outside of PNC Park following the shooting death of Antwon Rose by East Pittsburgh police on June 23, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Nicole Hall, a resident of Hawkins Village, and her son Romello Ballard, 21, react to news that East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld has been charged with criminal homicide on June 27, 2018 in the shooting death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose. Ballard was friends with Rose who also lived in Hawkins Village.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Funeral home employees lower the lid on the casket holding Antwon Rose prior to his funeral service at Woodland Hills Jr. High School on June 25, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Children look on as the 1st Annual Antwon Rose Community Day at Hawkins Village in Rankin on Thursday, July 12, 2018.
A shooting that claimed 11 lives on Oct. 27, 2018, at the Tree of Life Congregation synagogue in Squirrel Hill has been described as the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. As authorities identified the gunman as Robert D. Bowers, the Squirrel Hill community united to grieve the horrific tragedy.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
A SWAT team member heads towards the scene of a mass shooting at a synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A police chaplain walks the sidewalk at the scene of a mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Carnegie Mellon University students, from left, Shahzad Khan, Emily Suarez, Atticus Shaindlin, Larry McKay, Amanda Ripley and Cate Hayman sing for donations for victims of the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 on Forbes Avenue in Squirrel Hill.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
A group of Taylor Allderdice High School students who organized the vigil sing during the beginning of the event at the corner of Murray Ave and Forbes Ave in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Attendees embrace as seats start to fill up inside of Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum for a community interfaith vigil organized by the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh in Oakland on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Rabbi Jeffrey Myers walks with President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump outside of Tree of Life Congregation in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 30, 2018. President Trump paid Pittsburgh a visit following the mass shooting at a Squirrel Hill synagogue.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pallbearers carry the casket of Joyce Fienberg, one of the 11 victims of the Synagogue shooting after her funeral at Congregation Beth Shalom, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
A student from the Yeshiva Schools of Pittsburgh Girls School cries as she and others pray and sing outside of the Tree of Life Congregation on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. On Saturday, 11 people were shot and killed at the synagogue.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Tom Hanks and Joanne Rogers sing the theme song to Mister Rogers' Neighborhood at a peace and unity rally at Point State Park on Nov. 9, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Students, faculty and other members of the community fill the lawn between the Cathedral of Learning and Heinz Chapel during a tribute for Tree of Life victims on the University of Pittsburgh campus Monday, Nov. 5, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Laura Rosner, a Jewish resident of Bloomfield, listens with emotion to speakers on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 before the start of a solidarity march on Murray Avenue in Squirrel Hill. 'My family is from Squirrel Hill,' said Rosner.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Several buildings in downtown Pittsburgh are illuminated blue on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 in honor of the 11 Jewish victims that were killed by a gunman on Saturday at the Tree of Life Congregation in Squirrel Hill.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
The year in pictures that shaped 2018. See the timely images captured by the Tribune-Review visuals staff that represent our regions top news, daily life and sports. From the tragic news events like the Antwon Rose shooting and the Tree of Life massacre, to light-hearted daily life moments, 2018 was a defining year in our region.

