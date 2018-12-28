Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Associated Press top sports photos of 2018

The Associated Press | Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, 10:57 a.m.
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, of the United States, celebrates after winning against Canada in the women's gold medal hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, on Feb. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Mclaren driver Fernando Alonso of Spain goes over the top of Sauber driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco at the start of the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, on Aug. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Ofterschwang, Germany, on March 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) scores the game-winning touchdown in overtime during the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Georgia and Alabama on Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta, Ga. (AJ Reynolds/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)
Patrick Reed celebrates after winning the Masters golf tournament on April 8, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
North Korean supporters hold up Korean unification flags during the ladies' 500 meters short-track speedskating at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, on Feb. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Malaysia's Nur Dhabitah Sabri competes during the women's 1m springboard diving at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Aug. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
A woman's face is reflected in glass as she watches men's curling matches at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, on Feb. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Gold medalist Alina Zagitova, left, and silver medalist Evgenia Medvedeva, both representing the Olympic Athletes of Russia (OAR), are embraced by their coach, Eteri Georgievna Tutberidze, at the women's free figure skating final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, on Feb. 23, 2018.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Mexico's Edson Alvarez celebrates after his team won the group F match against Germany at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, on June 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
French President Emmanuel Macron cheers during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, on July 15, 2018. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
New England Patriots' Stephon Gilmore, top, breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles' Alshon Jeffery during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game on Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
England's Alastair Cook, at the end of his final match before retiring from test cricket, raises his cap as he walks off at the end of the fifth cricket test match of a five match series between England and India at the Oval cricket ground in London, on Sept. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Phillippines' Eumir Felix Marcial, left, lands a blow on the face of Uzbekistan's Israil Madrimov during their men's middleweight boxing semifinal at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Aug. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Anaheim, Calif., on June 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Fans interfere with Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts trying to catch a ball hit by Houston Astros' Jose Altuve during the first inning in Game 4 of a baseball American League Championship Series on Oct. 17, 2018, in Houston. Altuve was called out. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
The Boston Red Sox celebrate after Game 5 of baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Red Sox won the game 5-1 to win the series 4 games to 1. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry shoots against Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James during the second half of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals on June 8, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas, of Britain, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes the Arc de Triomphe on July 29, 2018, during the twenty-first stage of the 116-kilometer (72.1-mile) Tour de France cycling race from Houilles to the Champs-Elysees in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Mike Smith rides Justify to victory during the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs on May 5, 2018, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, sprays champagne after winning the Emirates Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina racetrack in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Nov. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
A look back at the top Associated Press sports photos of 2018.

