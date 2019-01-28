Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Featured Photography

Week in pictures (Jan. 21-27)

Tribune-Review | Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, 8:45 a.m.
Jay-Z looks on during the Pitt Duke game in the first half Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019 at Petersen Events Center.

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Jay-Z looks on during the Pitt Duke game in the first half Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019 at Petersen Events Center.
Speakers comment on proposed gun-control legislation during a public hearing inside of the City-County Building on Jan. 24, 2019.

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Speakers comment on proposed gun-control legislation during a public hearing inside of the City-County Building on Jan. 24, 2019.
Mt. Lebanon's Ashleigh Connor battles Bethel Park's Olivia Westphal for a loose ball during their game Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Bethel Park High School.

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Mt. Lebanon's Ashleigh Connor battles Bethel Park's Olivia Westphal for a loose ball during their game Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at Bethel Park High School.
Cynthia Adams clears snow in front of her home on Carlisle Street in Harrison. Thursday Jan 24, 2019.

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Cynthia Adams clears snow in front of her home on Carlisle Street in Harrison. Thursday Jan 24, 2019.
Kiski Area's Jack Coleman works out in preparation for the WCCA tournament Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, at Kiski Area High School.

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Jack Coleman works out in preparation for the WCCA tournament Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, at Kiski Area High School.
Owner William Jones (left), Cindy Kuhns, 64, Nettie Wray, 47, and instructor Jen Tusching, work on various bead jewelry projects during a beading class at Allegory Gallery in Ligonier, on Wednesday, on Jan. 23, 2019. Allegory hosts free beading classes every Monday and Wednesday, and students only need to purchase the materials for their projects.

Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Owner William Jones (left), Cindy Kuhns, 64, Nettie Wray, 47, and instructor Jen Tusching, work on various bead jewelry projects during a beading class at Allegory Gallery in Ligonier, on Wednesday, on Jan. 23, 2019. Allegory hosts free beading classes every Monday and Wednesday, and students only need to purchase the materials for their projects.
Students from more than 40 regional high schools listen as 'Hamilton' performers answer questions during the Hamilton Education Program at the Benedum Center on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. The students also were treated to a matinee performance of the show.

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Students from more than 40 regional high schools listen as 'Hamilton' performers answer questions during the Hamilton Education Program at the Benedum Center on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. The students also were treated to a matinee performance of the show.
Brett Anthony, 10, a fourth grader at Queen of Angels Catholic School, adjusts his beard while portraying famous British pirate Blackbeard, also known as Edward Thatch, during the school's annual museum of famous people event put on by students Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018 in Irwin. Nine students participated in educating friends and family about the lives of historical figures, such as Nikola Tesla, Jesus of Nazareth and Milton Hershey to name a few.

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Brett Anthony, 10, a fourth grader at Queen of Angels Catholic School, adjusts his beard while portraying famous British pirate Blackbeard, also known as Edward Thatch, during the school's annual museum of famous people event put on by students Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018 in Irwin. Nine students participated in educating friends and family about the lives of historical figures, such as Nikola Tesla, Jesus of Nazareth and Milton Hershey to name a few.
Pitt's Kene Chukwka has his shot blocked by Duke's Javin DeLaurier in the first half Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019 at Petersen Events Center.

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Kene Chukwka has his shot blocked by Duke's Javin DeLaurier in the first half Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019 at Petersen Events Center.
Paralympian, Dan McCoy, plays table hockey with Heinz History Center President and CEO, Andrew Masich, during a preview of a new exhibition at the Senator John Heinz History Center on Jan. 24, 2019.

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Paralympian, Dan McCoy, plays table hockey with Heinz History Center President and CEO, Andrew Masich, during a preview of a new exhibition at the Senator John Heinz History Center on Jan. 24, 2019.

The week in pictures throughout the region captured by the Tribune-Review visuals staff.

click me