Independence is brewing — reasons to celebrate

There are multiple reasons why beer is the choice beverage to consume when observing Independence Day each year.

Let us begin with the fact that there are currently more than 6,000 independently owned craft breweries operating in the Unites States. We should do our best to primarily support the local families who own these businesses. Secondly, we should purchase beers produced nationwide, before reaching outside of the United States. The Brewer's Association recently released a logo depicting an upside down beer bottle with the words, "Certified, Independent Craft." Look for this label on craft beer cans and bottles as it represents an independently owned brewery.

Frothy history

Beer has a long history of being used as a celebratory beverage, which predates the commemoration of the Declaration of Independence that took place in Philadelphia's Independence Square on July 4, 1776. We'll leave politics out, but let's note that the art of making beer has been historically infused into our founding forefathers — notably United States politicians and presidents.

Presidential recipe

In 1754, our first president entered a beer recipe in his personal notebook. George Washington wrote, "Take a large siffer (sifter) full of bran hops to your taste. Boil these 3 hours then strain out 30 gallons into a cooler put in 3 gallons molasses while the beer is scalding hot or rather draw the molasses into the cooler & strain the beer on it while boiling hot. Let this stand till it is little more than blood warm then put in a quart of yeast if the weather is very cold cover it over with a blanket & let it work in the cooler 24 hours then put it into the cask — leave the bung open till it is almost done working — bottle it that day week it was brewed." His favorite style was porter, and Washington called this recipe "small beer" due to its low alcohol content. It has been recorded that Washington was so fond of beer that he named three of his French hounds "Drunkard," "Tippler" and "Tipsy."

Thomas Jefferson enjoyed beer too. Martha Jefferson brewed as much as 20 gallons every few weeks to satisfy his needs. After Martha passed, Thomas hired a British soldier to teach his slave, Peter Heming how to brew. Thomas once said, "Beer, if drunk in moderation, softens the temper, cheers the spirit and promotes health."

Grover Cleveland made several failed attempts to reduce his beer intake back to no more than four each day.

In 1978, Jimmy Carter became the first president to make home brewing legal for beer containing more than .05% alcohol. His brother, Billy Carter, produced "Billy Beer," which became famous — largely due to Jimmy's presidency, rather than for its taste (so I've heard).

Due to the absence of clean drinking water, the first brewery to be established west of the Allegheny Mountains was located right here in Pittsburgh. In 1765, the British Army constructed a brewery within the confines of Fort Pitt. They brewed there until it was abandoned in 1772.

We have no shortage of reasons to celebrate our independence. Please drink responsibly so everyone we love stays safe this 4th of July.

Yards Brewing Co.

Washington's Porter

English Porter (7% ABV). This beer was inspired and created using Washington's own recipe mentioned in the article. Pours dark brown with a red hue. Head is off white and lots of lacing in the glass. Bouquet of toasted malt, light molasses, coffee and cocoa. Tastes a bit chocolaty, sweet, toffee, with a piney bitterness. Medium body and amply carbonated. Finishes with cocoa and malt flavors.

Four Seasons Brewing Co. & Pub

Bang, Bang

American Double, Imperial IPA (8.8% ABV). Pours hazy with a yellow to light orange color. Aromas of vibrant citrus and tropical fruit. Flavor is piney with bright orange, grapefruit and pineapple notes. Medium body with a carbonation to match. Finishes with a sharp pine resin bitterness and sweet malt backbone.

Anchor Brewing Co.

Liberty Ale

American IPA (5.9% ABV). Pours vivid amber color with a small white head. Hop bouquet with herbal aromas, pine, and biscuit. Tastes are orange citrus, grapefruit and sweet malt. Medium body with a gentler carbonation. Finishes with a lingering floral character. This beer was introduced in 1975 to commemorate the bicentennial of Paul Revere's midnight ride from Boston to Lexington. This beer is an ode to American history.

Yards Brewing Co.

Jefferson's Golden Ale

English Strong Ale (8% ABV). Pours light orange color with a light fluffy head. Aromas are of rye, honey and bread crust. Flavors are bready with sweet malt. Medium body with mild carbonation. Finishes slightly bitter with a spicy hop presence.

Mark Brewer is a Tribune-Review contributing writer and the author and illustrator of Brewology, An Illustrated Dictionary for Beer Lovers.