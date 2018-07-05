Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
AdminPage

Independence is brewing — reasons to celebrate

Mark Brewer | Thursday, July 5, 2018, 7:44 a.m.
Yard Brewing Co.'s Washington’s Porter (7% ABV) was inspired and created using Washington’s own recipe.
Yard Brewing Co.
Yard Brewing Co.'s Washington’s Porter (7% ABV) was inspired and created using Washington’s own recipe.
Anchor Brewing Co.'s Liberty Ale
Wikimedia Commons
Anchor Brewing Co.'s Liberty Ale
Try Yards Brewing Co.'s Thomas Jefferson’s Tavern Ale and General Washington’s Tavern Porter.
Wikimedia Commons
Try Yards Brewing Co.'s Thomas Jefferson’s Tavern Ale and General Washington’s Tavern Porter.
The official 'Independent' seal
The official 'Independent' seal

Updated 9 hours ago

There are multiple reasons why beer is the choice beverage to consume when observing Independence Day each year.

Let us begin with the fact that there are currently more than 6,000 independently owned craft breweries operating in the Unites States. We should do our best to primarily support the local families who own these businesses. Secondly, we should purchase beers produced nationwide, before reaching outside of the United States. The Brewer's Association recently released a logo depicting an upside down beer bottle with the words, "Certified, Independent Craft." Look for this label on craft beer cans and bottles as it represents an independently owned brewery.

Frothy history

Beer has a long history of being used as a celebratory beverage, which predates the commemoration of the Declaration of Independence that took place in Philadelphia's Independence Square on July 4, 1776. We'll leave politics out, but let's note that the art of making beer has been historically infused into our founding forefathers — notably United States politicians and presidents.

Presidential recipe

In 1754, our first president entered a beer recipe in his personal notebook. George Washington wrote, "Take a large siffer (sifter) full of bran hops to your taste. Boil these 3 hours then strain out 30 gallons into a cooler put in 3 gallons molasses while the beer is scalding hot or rather draw the molasses into the cooler & strain the beer on it while boiling hot. Let this stand till it is little more than blood warm then put in a quart of yeast if the weather is very cold cover it over with a blanket & let it work in the cooler 24 hours then put it into the cask — leave the bung open till it is almost done working — bottle it that day week it was brewed." His favorite style was porter, and Washington called this recipe "small beer" due to its low alcohol content. It has been recorded that Washington was so fond of beer that he named three of his French hounds "Drunkard," "Tippler" and "Tipsy."

Thomas Jefferson enjoyed beer too. Martha Jefferson brewed as much as 20 gallons every few weeks to satisfy his needs. After Martha passed, Thomas hired a British soldier to teach his slave, Peter Heming how to brew. Thomas once said, "Beer, if drunk in moderation, softens the temper, cheers the spirit and promotes health."

Grover Cleveland made several failed attempts to reduce his beer intake back to no more than four each day.

In 1978, Jimmy Carter became the first president to make home brewing legal for beer containing more than .05% alcohol. His brother, Billy Carter, produced "Billy Beer," which became famous — largely due to Jimmy's presidency, rather than for its taste (so I've heard).

Due to the absence of clean drinking water, the first brewery to be established west of the Allegheny Mountains was located right here in Pittsburgh. In 1765, the British Army constructed a brewery within the confines of Fort Pitt. They brewed there until it was abandoned in 1772.

We have no shortage of reasons to celebrate our independence. Please drink responsibly so everyone we love stays safe this 4th of July.


Yards Brewing Co.

Washington's Porter

English Porter (7% ABV). This beer was inspired and created using Washington's own recipe mentioned in the article. Pours dark brown with a red hue. Head is off white and lots of lacing in the glass. Bouquet of toasted malt, light molasses, coffee and cocoa. Tastes a bit chocolaty, sweet, toffee, with a piney bitterness. Medium body and amply carbonated. Finishes with cocoa and malt flavors.


Four Seasons Brewing Co. & Pub

Bang, Bang

American Double, Imperial IPA (8.8% ABV). Pours hazy with a yellow to light orange color. Aromas of vibrant citrus and tropical fruit. Flavor is piney with bright orange, grapefruit and pineapple notes. Medium body with a carbonation to match. Finishes with a sharp pine resin bitterness and sweet malt backbone.


Anchor Brewing Co.

Liberty Ale

American IPA (5.9% ABV). Pours vivid amber color with a small white head. Hop bouquet with herbal aromas, pine, and biscuit. Tastes are orange citrus, grapefruit and sweet malt. Medium body with a gentler carbonation. Finishes with a lingering floral character. This beer was introduced in 1975 to commemorate the bicentennial of Paul Revere's midnight ride from Boston to Lexington. This beer is an ode to American history.


Yards Brewing Co.

Jefferson's Golden Ale

English Strong Ale (8% ABV). Pours light orange color with a light fluffy head. Aromas are of rye, honey and bread crust. Flavors are bready with sweet malt. Medium body with mild carbonation. Finishes slightly bitter with a spicy hop presence.

Mark Brewer is a Tribune-Review contributing writer and the author and illustrator of Brewology, An Illustrated Dictionary for Beer Lovers.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me