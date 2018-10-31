Warm your soul with these cheese and wine combos

When temperatures turn chilly on November evenings, enjoying irresistible melted cheese dishes with delicious wines brings welcome comfort. Without a lot of fuss, you can maximize the pleasure by choosing distinctive cheeses and wines with intriguing personalities and complementary flavors.

Try:

Tartiflette, a delicious rustic dish from eastern France’s mountainous Savoie region, typically features Reblochon cheese melted over roasted potatoes, sautéed shallots and garlic, minced lardon bacon, a little white wine and cream. But the semi-soft, rind-washed Reblochon cheese comes from unpasteurized cow’s milk and is aged under 60 days, so it cannot currently be legally imported to the United States. Anaïs Saint-André Loughran, a French native and co-owner of Chantal’s Specialty Cheese Shop in Bloomfield , suggests a delicious alternative.

“We offer Douceur du Jura on special order,” says Loughran who recalls fondly enjoying French Alpine cheeses with her family. “Douceur du Jura is less intense than Reblochon, but it also comes from mountain cow’s milk. It is rind-washed, semi-soft and aged a little longer.”

Pair the Tartiflette with the 2016 Denis Didier Berthollier, Chignin “Vieilles Vignes,” Savoie, France (Luxury 74762: $17.99). This delicious, crisp white wine comes from Jacquère grapes grown on 50-year-old vines on steep hillsides screes of clay and limestones. Lovely floral and white peach aromas waft from the glass. Ripe citrus and white flavors balance with zesty acidity, a touch of creaminess and an uplifting dry finish. Just a lovely wine full of finesse and flavor. Highly recommended.

Manchego cheese adds a Spanish twist on everybody’s favorite, the grilled cheese sandwich. The cheese comes from Spain’s La Mancha region and uses sheep’s milk. It features delicious nutty flavors and creaminess. “I recommend using a relatively young manchego aged for three months,” says Pennsylvania Macaroni Co.’s head cheesemonger, Adam “A.J.” Ehrlichman. “It has a softer texture than manchego cheeses that are aged longer.”

As a professional cheesemonger, Ehrlichman always aims to optimize freshness by cutting the cheese to order, typically in half-pound pieces or larger. For the grilled cheese sandwiches, at home simply cut off thinner slices. Pair the sandwiches with the 2017 Bodegas, Terras Gauda, Abadía de San Campio Albariño, Rías Baixas, Spain (Luxury 75520; $21.99), a delicious, crisp white wine from Spain’s northwestern Galicia region. The region’s cool, maritime climate and granite soils convey marvelous pure fruit and mouthwatering freshness. Citrus and quince flavors balance with creaminess and zesty acidity to complement the grilled cheese perfectly. Highly recommended.

Young Gorgonzola, a blue-veined cheese from northern Italy, has a creamy, soft texture and mild flavor. It adds delicious savory notes to classic creamy white sauce served with penne pasta. Pair it with the crisp 2017 Tiefenbrunner, Pinot Grigio, I.G.P. Vignetti delle Dolomiti, Italy (Luxury 75585; $14.99). The wine comes from northeastern Italy’s mountainous region where the high-altitude vineyards preserve fresh acidity in the pinot grigio grapes. The wine offers floral, apple and grapefruit aromas leading to fresh, crisp flavors. Its fruity, yet dry finish pairs beautifully with the creamy Gorgonzola sauce. Highly recommended.

Butterkäse or “butter cheese” is a semi-soft German cow’s milk cheese with a brilliant yellow color and mild flavor. Shredded Butterkäse melts readily in the classic dish of käse spätzle, sometimes known as “German Mac and Cheese.” First sauté egg noodle spätzle dumplings in butter and then toss with cream, crispy fried onions, minced chives and the cheese.

Pair the käse spätzle with the delicious 2017 Weingut Hans Wirsching, Scheurebe, V.D.P. Gutswein Franken, Germany (Luxury 75222; $22.99). This marvelous white wine comes from the Scheurebe grape, a hybrid of Riesling and a mysterious wild vine. The latter may account for Scheurebe’s exotic perfumes of black currants, grapefruit and nutmeg. Fresh, fleshy fruit flavors of mango and grapefruit balance with pronounced acidity through a dry, fruity finish. Highly recommended.

Dave DeSimone is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.