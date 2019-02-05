4 wines perfect with Valentine's Day chocolates

Does the mystery shrouding the origins of St. Valentine the person — or persons — really matter? Historic documents suggest three possible martyrs who were either killed or buried Feb. 14.

Whatever the reality, since the Middle Ages most folks associate the day and feast of St. Valentine with romantic love. But only in the last century did celebrating the day grow into an industry unto itself.

Many couples like to observe the day by going out for a “romantic” meal. I can attest, however, as a former restaurateur, that booking on Valentine’s Day itself usually does not bring relaxing, quiet moments. The crush of reservations pushes restaurant kitchens and servers to the brink. Overbooked tables typically turn at least two and sometimes three or even four times through the evening. Predictably menu options become depleted as both patrons and the restaurant staff occasionally lose patience.

By all means, go out if you must. But consider staying in for a quiet, intimate meal with fun wines and tempting desserts. Try the following options:

Chef Toni Pais of Café Zinho in Shadyside says lovebirds in his home country of Portugal celebrate by giving fresh flowers and enjoying glasses of sparkling wine. For the bubbly, try the delicious N.V. Cheurlin Champagne, Rosé de Saignée, France (Luxury 76183; $49.99), a gorgeous wine whose vivid red color sets a romantic mood beautifully. The color occurs naturally by allowing the fresh pinot noir juice to macerate on the red skins. The juice then “bleeds off” from the mass of pulp and goes into tanks for initial fermentation.

The wine ages in the bottle for 30 months during secondary fermentation to create marvelous frothy bubbles. In the glass, red fruit aromas and flavors predominate while fine acidity provides balance for the fruity, frothy finish. Recommended.

Veteran baker and pastry wizard Jean-Marc Chatellier and his wife Sandy have long operated Millvale’s popular Jean-Marc Chatellier French Bakery ( jeanmarcchatellier.com ). They offer a fun range of delicious Valentine’s Day delicacies.

“We don’t go crazy over the holiday in France, but we still enjoy fruit tarts and, like everybody in the world, we share chocolates on the day,” notes Chatellier who hails from the small town of Couffé in western France near Nantes and the Atlantic Ocean.

Pair any of his Valentine’s Day raspberry tarts, raspberry cake and trademark Brittany Shortbread with the N.V. Warre’s “Heritage” Ruby Port, Portugal (Luxury 75858; $18.99). This blend of young red wines comes from several vintages in Warre’s premium estates in the Douro Valley. Its appealing dark ruby color offers ripe plum and black cherry flavors with rich concentration, marvelous freshness and smooth tannins. It finishes with a hint of sweetness while effortlessly balancing 19.9 percent alcohol by volume. Highly Recommended

For chocolates, Yetter’s Candies and Soda Shop ( yetterscandy.com ) offers tempting, high-quality selections handmade on-site at 504 Grant Ave. in Millvale. Pair the solid milk chocolates and peanut butter chocolate hearts with the delicious N.V. Pacific Rim, Framboise, Washington State (Luxury 15789; $14.99 for 375 ml.).

This tasty ambrosia combines raspberry wine with raspberry juice infused with neutral spirits. The wine uses Morrison raspberries, a variety with low bitterness and lots of aroma. A profusion of fresh red fruit aromas jump from the glass followed by sweet, but nicely balanced raspberry flavors on the palate. It carries 16.5 percent alcohol by volume. Recommended.

Gaby et Jules Pâtisserie ( gabyetjules.com ) in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood offers a dazzling assortment of Valentine Day’s delicacies. The raspberry tart uses fresh berries and crème sandwiched between crispy, mildly sweet wafer cookies. Master Pastry Chef David Piquard also offers his trademark authentic French macarons adorned with whimsical Valentine’s Day notions.

Pair these tasty delights with the 2015 Château de Suduiraut, “Lions de Suduiraut,” Sauternes, France (Luxury 76111; $14.99 for 375 ml.). This “second wine” from Bordeaux’s famed Château de Suduiraut receives the same painstaking attention to quality production. Fermentation occurs with hand-harvested grapes which have been dried out and shriveled by beneficial Botrytis cinerea molds. The resulting wine offers marvelous honey and ripe apricot aromas and flavors, albeit with less concentration than the Château’s first wine. Delicious, fresh acidity adds balance through the sweet finish. Recommended.

