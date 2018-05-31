Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Fashion

Genius or hideous: Nike introduces fanny pack sandals

Chris Pastrick | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 2:42 p.m.
Nike has taken its classic Benassi slides and put a fanny pack on it.
For too long, the fanny pack had gotten a terribly bad rap.

Nike figured it was time to toss the handy travel companion a bone, reports GQ.

So, the company has taken its classic Benassi slides and, viola, the fanny pack sandal.

They come in multiple neon colors and offer a zippered pouch on the cross-strap (with the swoosh logo, of course) ­— perfect to store your small essential items like your keys, credit cards and cash.

There's no release date as of yet, but we're guessing since summer's basically here, it should be quite soon.

Whether it's a brilliant move, only time will tell.

But, surely, your dad will be getting a pair.

