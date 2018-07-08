Revel in 'Simplicity' — Murrysville boutique's motto is 'Purchase For A Purpose'

The word “simplicity” is defined as the state, quality or an instance of being simple as well as freedom from complexity, intricacy or division into parts and the absence of luxury, pretentiousness, ornament, etc. … plainness.

These definitions by dictionary.com encompass not only the meaning of the name, but the mission of this Murrysville boutique.

Simplicity is a store that offers goods that support sustainability to vulnerable people. Each purchase can “simply” make a difference. Its motto is “Purchase for a Purpose Boutique.”

“We are a mission-driven boutique where we offer sustainability to vulnerable people around the world by partnering with them both domestically and internationally,” says owner Stephanie Briggs, a Murrysville native who lives in Penn Township. “We sell various goods between jewelry and handbags and clothing items to offer people sustainability throughout the world that are coming out of human trafficking, abusive relationships and other challenging times.”

How it started

Briggs says she has always been a giving-back kind of person, but trips overseas to meet the artisans and learn about various charities and organizations fueled her passion. She opened the shop in November 2017 at the former location of The Rack.

Lines being carried

Briggs has clothing, handbags, shoes, jewelry, home goods and even denim and sunglasses at all price points from companies such as Able, Haiti Design, Papillon, The Light Blonde, Busetsa Wood, Sparrow Studio, Imagine Goods, Love Your Melon, Diff eyewear, Nelson Sandals, Project Social T and S&J Decorative Finishes.

Briggs met Nelson of Nelson Sandals on a trip to Haiti in March through World Wide Village, a nonprofit organization providing spiritual development, community enrichment, and education to the people there. His leather footwear collection has become a staple in the store. She's met other artists and companies that fit the focus both locally and internationally – some which provide jobs for women.

Briggs carries items customers who shopped at The Rack ask for, including S&J Decorative Finishes, based in Greensburg. S&J Decorative Finishes co-owners Jeannie Oberdorf of Greensburg and Sharon Miyolo of Plum helped Briggs design the store. She sells their re-purposed furniture, Pittsburgh-inspired pillows and wood signs with inspirational messages. They also do custom pieces.

“I like to buy nice gifts, and when you know you are helping others with your purchase, that makes you feel good,” says Oberdorf. “Her store brings awareness to some of the hardships some other people have, and her willingness to help is to be applauded.”

“Stephanie is making a difference,” says Miyolo. “This is the kind of community we all want to have and be a part of. She wants to give back. She is so passionate about this, and we definitely wanted to be a part of it. It's been a collaborative effort.”

Monthly mission

There is the monthly mission where the store partners with a charity to help spread the word about the organization where part of profits will be donated.

“I tell people ‘you are going to purchase things anyway so why not purchase something that gives back?'” says Briggs, a mother of three. “We need help in this world. People get overwhelmed. Even though we have so much, we still crave simplicity. Doing good is simple. That's why I chose that name Simplicity.” Just look up the definition.

Simplicity is located at 4430 William Penn Highway, Suite 104, Murrysville. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays

Details: 724-882-6433 or Simplicity-boutique-llc.myshopify.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.