Shop and join Macy's in supporting veterans and military families

Macy's invites customers to give back to America's veterans and military families with a special fundraising event – “Macy's Salutes Those Who Serve.” The donations will benefit national non-profits that support and empower veterans and military families to be leaders, team builders and problem solvers in their local communities.

Through July 8, shoppers can give a $3 donation at the register or online at macys.com and receive a 25 percent off savings pass that can be used on select merchandise. One hundred percent of the $3 donations will benefit three veteran and military family-focused organizations – Blue Star Families, Bunker Labs and Team Rubicon.

Blue Star Families creates communities to support and empower military families through research, career development and caregiver support. Funding from this campaign will help build resiliency and community connections to support serving military and their families.

Bunker Labs empowers military veterans to start and grow businesses. Through local chapters across the U.S., veterans are inspired, equipped and connected to thrive as entrepreneurs and innovators. Funding from this campaign will support the expansion of Bunker Labs' free resources and events to more cities in the U.S.

Team Rubicon empowers veterans to give back to their communities through skills-based volunteering to support disaster relief and rebuild communities. Funding from this campaign will mobilize veteran volunteers to provide assistance to vulnerable populations whenever and wherever disaster strikes.

Details: macys.com/veterans

