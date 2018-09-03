Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Fashion

Rihanna's in, Wang is out: A preview of NY Fashion Week

Leanne Italie | Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, 1:35 a.m.
In this May 13, 2004, file photo, designer Kate Spade sits during an interview in New York. Kate Spade New York will honor its namesake with a tribute, three months after she killed herself.
This combination photo shows designer Alexander Wang at the world premiere of “Ocean’s 8” in New York on June 5, 2018, left, and designer Victoria Beckham at the 69th international film festival, in Cannes, France on May 11, 2016. Both Wang and Beckham will be absent from New York Fashion Week.
Singer and fashion icon Rihanna will present her Savage x Fenty line of lingerie, undies and intimate accessories with an “immersive experience” during Fashion Week in New York.

NEW YORK — The French luxury house Longchamp will be there for the first time. So will Studio One Eighty Nine, the Ghana-based artisan initiative co-founded by actress Rosario Dawson. Look for Rihanna, but don’t look for Victoria Beckham or Alexander Wang.

There’s a never-ending churn to New York Fashion Week and its packed schedule of more than 200 September shows and other events is no different.

Here’s a rundown of who will be there, who won’t and other highlights:

Rihanna’s a yes

The superstar’s size-inclusive Savage x Fenty line of lingerie, undies and intimate accessories will close eight days of fashion with an “immersive experience” the night of Sept. 12 in Brooklyn, because the fashion horde loves a good schlep to Brooklyn.

No matter. It’s Rihanna after all.

She debuted the line in May with sizes ranging up to size 44DD in bras and 3XL in apparel. The latest will be available for immediate purchase on SavageX.com. Pop-ups in New York, Minnesota’s Mall of America and elsewhere are planned.

New arrivals

The family-owned Longchamp is having its cake and eating it, too, as the company marks 70 years in business with its first full-scale runway show in New York. It was a big American-themed year for the house with the opening of a Fifth Avenue flagship store, a collaboration with Shayne Oliver and Kendall Jenner as its new face.

Leanna Italie is an Associated Press writer.

