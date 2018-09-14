Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fashion

Goodwill launches Halloween shopping campaign

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, 5:12 p.m.
Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania has planned specialty Halloween shops, called “Halloween Bootiques,” within most of their area thrift stores to make finding a costume easier.
Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania has planned specialty Halloween shops, called “Halloween Bootiques,” within most of their area thrift stores to make finding a costume easier.
Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania has planned specialty Halloween shops, called “Halloween Bootiques,” within most of their area thrift stores to make finding a costume easier.
Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania has planned specialty Halloween shops, called “Halloween Bootiques,” within most of their area thrift stores to make finding a costume easier.
Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania has planned specialty Halloween shops, called “Halloween Bootiques,” within most of their area thrift stores to make finding a costume easier.
Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania has planned specialty Halloween shops, called “Halloween Bootiques,” within most of their area thrift stores to make finding a costume easier.
Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania has planned specialty Halloween shops, called “Halloween Bootiques,” within most of their area thrift stores to make finding a costume easier.
Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania has planned specialty Halloween shops, called “Halloween Bootiques,” within most of their area thrift stores to make finding a costume easier.

Updated 10 hours ago

Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania has planned specialty Halloween shops, called “Halloween Bootiques,” within most of their area thrift stores to make finding a costume easier.

The spooky festivities kick off Sept. 15 with various in-store events and activities such as face-painting, disc jockeys and bands, games for the kids, sweet treats and raffles. Starting at noon, donated goods will be 15 percent off.

Store employees will be in costume to help shoppers create their own look from among the accessories such as day of the dead, unicorns, steampunk, hats and wigs as well as thousands of donated items to create the best Halloween look from scary to sexy.

Of the 34 stores (28 in this area), North Side, Wexford, Whitehall, Heidelberg and North Versailles are not part of this promotion.

To feature pet costumes, Goodwill is partnering with Humane Animal Rescue for a pet adoption event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 29 at the store located at 3 Urbano Way in Robinson. Pets for adoption will be wearing costumes. The company will be holding a pet costume contest on Instagram where participants can post a photo of their pets in costumes with #bestfriendbootique and tag @goodwillswpa and @harsaveslives to be entered to win prizes.

Goodwill will also hold scavenger hunts at its stores throughout the month of October. Lucky shoppers who find a hidden pumpkin can win 50 percent off their purchases that day.

Details: http://goodwillswpa.org

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me