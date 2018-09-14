Goodwill launches Halloween shopping campaign

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania has planned specialty Halloween shops, called “Halloween Bootiques,” within most of their area thrift stores to make finding a costume easier.

The spooky festivities kick off Sept. 15 with various in-store events and activities such as face-painting, disc jockeys and bands, games for the kids, sweet treats and raffles. Starting at noon, donated goods will be 15 percent off.

Store employees will be in costume to help shoppers create their own look from among the accessories such as day of the dead, unicorns, steampunk, hats and wigs as well as thousands of donated items to create the best Halloween look from scary to sexy.

Of the 34 stores (28 in this area), North Side, Wexford, Whitehall, Heidelberg and North Versailles are not part of this promotion.

To feature pet costumes, Goodwill is partnering with Humane Animal Rescue for a pet adoption event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 29 at the store located at 3 Urbano Way in Robinson. Pets for adoption will be wearing costumes. The company will be holding a pet costume contest on Instagram where participants can post a photo of their pets in costumes with #bestfriendbootique and tag @goodwillswpa and @harsaveslives to be entered to win prizes.

Goodwill will also hold scavenger hunts at its stores throughout the month of October. Lucky shoppers who find a hidden pumpkin can win 50 percent off their purchases that day.

Details: http://goodwillswpa.org

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.