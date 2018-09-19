Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fashion

Greensburg stores collecting for the food bank

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, 5:18 p.m.
Some of the items available at the Artisans of Hands and Heart boutique in Downtown Greensburg. The gift shop is one of several area businesses collecting non-perishable food items and monetary donations for the Westmoreland County Food Bank.
COURTESY ARTISANS OF HANDS AND HEART
Some of the items available at the Artisans of Hands and Heart boutique in Downtown Greensburg. The gift shop is one of several area businesses collecting non-perishable food items and monetary donations for the Westmoreland County Food Bank.

Updated 10 hours ago

September is "Stamp Out Hunger" month and many of the shops in Downtown Greensburg are participating in a food drive for the Westmoreland County Food Bank.

Customers are asked to bring a non-perishable food item or monetary donation to one of the participating stores --- Artisans of Hands and Hearts, Beeghley & Company Jewelers, Bella Boutique, Clarabella Salon, Crossroads Boutique & Cattiva, Descendants, DV8 Espresso Bar & Gallery, Lapels, A Fine Men's Clothier, McFeely's Gourmet Chocolate, Noble Vision, Penelope's, Serenity Bead Shop, Shalimar Bazaar and Shepherd's Keeper at Kinderhook -- through Sept. 22.

Details: 724-836-7200

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me