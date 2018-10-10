Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Fashion

4 Halloween costumes on the cheap

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, 11:12 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

The witching hour draws closer with each passing day. Need a costume on the cheap?

Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania has “Halloween Bootiques” within most of its area thrift stores to make putting together the perfect costume an easy endeavor. The “bootiques” feature both new and thrifted items.

“Come in let us assist you in finding that costume to make your Halloween that much more fun,” says Wendy Harpster, store manager at the New Kensington location. “We will help you put it all together. It will be a great shopping experience, you can wear some of the items you buy again, and it won’t cost you a lot of money.”

Of the 34 stores (28 in this area), North Side, Wexford, Whitehall, Heidelberg and North Versailles are not part of this promotion.

Goodwill will also hold scavenger hunts at its stores throughout the month of October. Lucky shoppers who find a hidden pumpkin can win 50 percent off their purchases that day.

Details: goodwillswpa.org

Here are a few outfits Harpster and her team created. One of her employees, Samantha Woods, who is a clothing production processor, modeled the costumes:

The 1980s Look

Dress $6.99

Glasses $5.99

Gloves $6.99

Tights $4.99

Boa $6.29

Black boots $9.99

Total: $41.24

The Flapper

Dress $6.99

Gloves $6.99

Purse $4.99

Shoes $4.99

Hat $5.99

Cigarette holder $2.99

Total: $32.94

Grandma

Dress $6.99

Wig $2.99

Purse $6.99

Shoes $4.99

Cane $2.99

Total: $24.95

Flower Child

Dress $6.99

Clutch $2.99

Hat $4.99

Boots $9.99

Total: $24.96

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

JoAnne Harrop | Tribune-Review
JoAnne Harrop | Tribune-Review
JoAnne Harrop | Tribune-Review
JoAnne Harrop | Tribune-Review
Some of the items at the “Halloween Bootique” inside the Goodwill in New Kensington.
Wendy Harpster, store manager at Goodwill in New Kensington looks through racks of dresses to help create a costume. The company has set up “Halloween Bootiques” in most of its stores.
