Fashion

Attend fashion happenings at One Brilliant in Aspinwall

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, 4:18 p.m.
Updated 12 hours ago

One Brilliant, 12 Brilliant Ave., Aspinwall is hosting The Fashion Seminar from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 24. The evening will include how to wear mixed media of current fashion from camouflage to velvet to booties and fringe. “Real women” models will showcase the collections at the shop. Reservations are highly suggested. The store is also having an Aldo Martins fall pop-up store from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 25-26. Customers receive a 20 percent discount on Aldo Martins during the pop-up.

Details: 412-781-3443 or http://onebrilliant.com

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

