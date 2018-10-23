Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Fashion

'Black Panther' costume designer to receive career award

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, 1:48 p.m.
In this photo made on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, Ruth E. Carter gives direction as installers work on preparing the costumes from the movie “The Butler” at an exhibit of her cinematic costumes at Pittsburgh’s Senator John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh.
Updated 8 hours ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ruth E. Carter, the creator of the stunning costumes of “Black Panther” and numerous other Hollywood films, will receive the career achievement award at next year’s Costume Designers Guild Awards.

The guild announced Tuesday that the two-time Academy Award nominee will receive the honor at the 21st annual ceremony held Feb. 19 in Beverly Hills.

Carter’s costumes for the blockbuster “Black Panther” earned widespread praise for how they incorporated African culture.

Her designs for 1993’s “Malcolm X” and 1998’s “Amistad” earned her Oscar nominations. She is currently working on the Paramount Network show “Yellowstone.”

Heroes & Sheroes: The Art and Influence of Ruth E. Carter in Black Cinema ” is currently on display in the Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh’s Strip District.

The awards ceremony will also include a new category for costume designs for variety, live television or reality competition shows.

Films created for television and streaming services will also now be eligible for recognition.

