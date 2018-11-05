Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Fashion

Designer Days sale offers upscale labels for less

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, 2:27 p.m.
Left: Max Mara turtleneck, $18; White House Black Market dress, $18; and Burberry trench coat, $280.
Lindsay B. Garvin Photography, LLC
Vintage Gucci Valise handbag ($280), available at the 48th annual Designer Days Nov. 7-11 at Thriftique in Lawrenceville.
Lindsay B.Garvin Photography, LLC.
Vintage velvet print coat ($80), available at the 48th annual Designer Days Nov. 7-11 at Thriftique in Lawrenceville.
Lindsay B. Garvin Photography, LLC.
Moods of Norway suit ($100)
Lindsay B. Garvin Photography, LLC.
Updated 23 hours ago

Calling all fashionistas!

The National Council of Jewish Women, Pittsburgh Section is hosting its annual Designer Days shopping event, where thousands of pieces of merchandise and a collection of upscale labels will be available at Thriftique, the organization’s resale store in Lawrenceville.

The store is open all year long, with high quality clothing and accessories for women and men, but this sale is an annual must-attend for those who love the thrill of the hunt, perusing racks and racks of clothing, shoes and accessories in search of that one special item.

This year, it probably won’t just be about shopping. It most likely will be about coming together in the wake of the tragedy at Tree of Life Congregation on Oct. 27. It will give everyone who attends a time to talk to each other, and a time to heal.

The event begins with a ticket-entry Patron Party on Nov. 7 where Couture Carnival is the theme. It’s an evening of design and style with food, wine and music. DigiBooths will be providing a Gif Booth for the party where guests can take some fun-filled photos and share them right from the booth ( digibooths.com ).

The open-to-the-public sale is Nov. 8-11.

Designer Days is the National Council of Jewish Women, Pittsburgh Section’s biggest annual fundraiser and features great deals on new and gently-worn designer label clothing, shoes and accessories.

“Designer Days is a wonderful opportunity to get great fashions and amazing deals at a fraction of the price,” says Jill Loiben, Designer Days chair. Carol Kinkela, owner of Carabella in Oakmont is honorary chair. “It’s the hunting and excitement of finding clothing and accessories that you love – and knowing that your dollars are going to support community service programs that help so many women and children – that make this event so fantastic.”

National Council of Jewish Women collects designer labels and name brand clothing throughout the year to sell at this shopping extravaganza. Featured labels include Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Burberry, Vince, Theory, Tory Burch, St. John, Eileen Fisher, Lululemon and Fendi.

Patrice McKenzie, founder of Thrift Out Loud Styling, a thrift fashion blog dedicated to helping millennial women dress professionally and fashionably on a budget, helped create some looks from the inventory available for Designer Days.

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

