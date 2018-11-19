Get the most of out that Black Friday shopping trip

It’s all about the mindset.

So we need to keep that in “mind” when shopping on Black Friday — it’ll be here Nov. 23 — and that way of thinking will remain all during the holidays where we search for the best gifts at the best prices for those we love — and sometimes for those gifts we buy for ourselves.

“Mindset is so important,” says Kendrick Shope, an international sales expert, CEO and creator of the Authentic Selling Process, who was named the top sales expert to follow by Twitter in 2015 and 2016.

Save money and your sanity

Shope, based in Arkansas, has ways to help shoppers save money, and their sanity.

For example, she says to read the fine print on that out-of-this-world flat-screen television sale. It might be a great deal, but there may only be five available at that price so when you arrive at the store as the sixth customer, you won’t be too happy.

“You also have to accept that this will be a crazy time, because there will be people shopping who only come to stores this time of year,” she says. “They are rookie shoppers, but don’t let them bother you. Try to make this a fun experience by stopping to drink a glass of wine or schedule to meet friends for lunch. Go in with the mindset that you might drive around for a while looking for a parking spot.”

Also, don’t be haphazard when you shop, she says. You need a plan. Don’t walk into an electronics store and say you need a smart phone because you will walk out with a $1,500 phone. Look at the models ahead of time and narrow down the features you want in a phone.

It’s also imperative to make a budget because come January when you get that credit card bill, you don’t want to be surprised by the total.

Research big-ticket items online so you are informed before you take one step into the store.

Let the salespeople help you, and use them as a resource because they are most knowledgeable about the products. Ask them “What is the big seller this year?”

Look around the store because there may be displays of items set out specifically for Black Friday and some of them are really good finds such as Sephora’s makeup packages of eye shadows or perfumes or lipsticks already in gift boxes and priced favorably, she says.

“And don’t be afraid to ask friends and family members what’s on their lists this year,” she says. “They most likely will be happy to tell you some things, because they don’t want to be returning a gift that’s not right.”

Shop small

Shop in small, boutique-type stores because you might find the most interesting and personal gifts there, plus you will be supporting the local community.

Small Business Saturday the following day is the perfect day for that. So if you don’t feel you are getting a bargain on Black Friday or Small Business Saturday, there’s always Cyber Monday.

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.