Zulily brings White Elephant Gift Service to Pittsburgh

Here’s a chance to receive a free gift from Zulily White Elephant Gift Service which will be deploying in select markets across the nation Dec. 5-6, including Pittsburgh.

Participants can tweet Zulily at #zulilygiftsweepstakes an elephant emoji from noon to 8 p.m. both days. Then, @zulily will respond with an automated link to sign up for a chance to win something totally “LOL” worthy.

If selected, thrillseekers will play a quick round of White Elephant gift exchange and they will be faced with a choice to either “steal” a featured unwrapped gift or take a chance on a mystery wrapped gift curated from Zulily’s top trending White Elephant items.

Then, Zulily’s White Elephant herd will deliver the gift within two hours.

Zulily is an online retailer that launches thousands of products every day at up to 70 percent off. More than 36 million Americans are taking part in this rising trend of gift exchanges called White Elephant Parties, a party game in which friends and family exchange joke or gag gifts which are unwrapped, swapped and even stolen throughout an evening. Zulily surveyed Americans and found that 24 percent said their favorite part of a White Elephant party is walking away with something unexpected, whether it’s a garden gnome or bubble wrap pants.

Details: https://zulily.com

