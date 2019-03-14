Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Butterball recalls ground turkey products | TribLIVE.com
Food & Drink

Butterball recalls ground turkey products

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, March 14, 2019 7:56 a.m
880128_web1_ptr-butterball-031519
submitted
Butterball recalled more than 78,000 pounds of raw ground turkey on March 13, 2019.

Consumers should check their refrigerators for ground turkey products after the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a recall Wednesday.

The North Carolina-based food manufacturer, Butterball, recalled more than 78,000 pounds of raw ground turkey products for concerns of salmonella Schwarzengrund.

The prepacked poultry was produced on July 7, 2018 and shipped to retail sites nationwide.

Products with the following labels are subject to recall:

  • 48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (85% LEAN/15% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC codes 22655-71555 or 22655-71557 represented on the label.
  • 48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (93% LEAN/7% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71556 represented on the label.
  • 16-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (85% LEAN/15% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71546 represented on the label.
  • 16-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (93% LEAN/7% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC codes 22655-71547 or 22655-71561 represented on the label
  • 48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “Kroger GROUND TURKEY FRESH 85% LEAN – 15% FAT” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC code 111141097993 represented on the label.
  • 48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “FOOD LION 15% fat ground turkey with natural flavorings” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 3582609294 represented on the label.

Health officials are urging people to check their freezers and throw away the affected products or return them to the store.

For more, contact AskKaren.gov.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121 x1512, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

