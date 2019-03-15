South Side’s Dish Osteria and Bar plans spring reopening after 2-year sabbatical

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Almost two years to the day after announcing a “sabbatical,” the owners of Dish Osteria and Bar are ready to reopen the popular Italian and seafood eatery’s doors.

On March 26, 2017, the operators of the restaurant located at 128 17th St. in Pittsburgh’s South Side posted on Facebook their decision to take a break after “17 wild and exhilarating years.”

“Our time away from Dish will allow us to catch our breath and dedicate ourselves further to our passion for food, which will lead to our next chapter,” the post adds.

In a well-received post earlier this week, the family-operated business owners exuberantly announced their pending return.

Noting they are “so grateful to have had the opportunity to take this time off,” the Savoia family uses the Italian greeting “Ciao a tutti” (Hello, everyone) to announce their return.

“Please stay tuned for further announcements as we get closer to opening,” the post adds.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .