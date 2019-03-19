Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Feast on fish, finish out Carnegie Museum of Art’s ‘International’ | TribLIVE.com
More A&E

Feast on fish, finish out Carnegie Museum of Art’s ‘International’

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 9:20 a.m
889557_web1_gtr-fishfry004-020819
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Fish fries like this one at the Youngwood Historical & Railroad Museum are ubiquitous this time of year, and the Carnegie Museum of Art is offering a traditional fish fry with a side of “International” culture on March 23.

54 minutes ago

The Carnegie Museum of Art is offering a fish fry with a side of culture on March 23, as the “International” art exhibit comes to a close on March 25.

According to the Oakland museum, the feast of food and art will take place from 5-7 p.m. in the Café Carnegie.

The casual dinner features all-you-can-eat pierogi from local vendors, along with a menu of fried cod, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, apple sauce, apple crisp and non-alcoholic beverages, according to the museum’s website.

Following the meal, diners can enjoy after-hours access to the galleries, experiencing the works of globally renowned artists before the “International” closes.

A cash bar will be available.

Tickets are $25.

Details: cma.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.