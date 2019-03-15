Gaby et Jules: Café will open in East Liberty this summer

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Gaby et Jules Patisseries et Macaron owners Frederic and Lori Rongier and chef David Piquard plan to open a fourth location, at 6006 Penn Ave. in East Liberty, this summer.

According to bakery representatives, the new retail shop will be called Gabby et Jules: Café.

In addition to the bakeries’ signature array of macarons and French pastries, the new shop will offer patrons coffee, tea and French sodas and mineral waters.

Quick and prepared sandwiches also will be on the menu, and diners can eat in or take out, a release adds.

“We first started creating these amazing desserts from our restaurant Paris 66 Bistro, and we have always wanted to have a location in East Liberty. Finally, the timing was right and we were thrilled to find the perfect location,” Rongier says.

The summer opening is scheduled to coincide with Paris 66 Bistro’s 10th anniversary.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .