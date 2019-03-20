Grasshopper Brownies scream spring with that minty layer

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

These easy Grasshopper Brownies are super chocolatey, minty and ridiculously delicious.

A brownie base is topped with a thick layer of mint frosting and a thin layer of dark chocolate on top. The flavor combo is inspired by the famous vintage “grasshopper” cocktail made with creme de menthe, creme de cacao and fresh cream. It’s definitely one decadent drink. And this is one decadent dessert. Chocolate mint fans will find a new favorite in this dreamy recipe.

Make it for your springtime celebration or any time you crave a taste of cool, creamy mint and rich dark chocolate.

Grasshopper Brownies

m 1 box brownie mix (also usually calls for vegetable oil, eggs and water)

m Mint cream

m 1⁄ 4 cup butter, softened

m 4 ounces cream cheese, softened

m 1⁄ 4 cup heavy whipping cream

m 4 cups powdered sugar

m about 1⁄ 2 teaspoon mint extract

m 3-4 drops green food coloring

m Chocolate ganache

m 1⁄ 2 cup heavy whipping cream

m 1 bag (12 ounce) dark chocolate or semi-sweet chocolate chips

m 1⁄ 2 cup butter

Directions

Grease bottom of 9×13-inch pan. Bake brownies according to directions. Let cool completely — or at least 1 1⁄ 2 hours. In a large bowl, add butter and cream cheese. Beat until smooth. Pour in 1⁄ 4 cup whipping cream and beat until blended. Add powdered sugar in thirds, beating each time. Add mint and food coloring. Blend well.

Spread cream cheese mixture over top of cooled brownies. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

In a medium sauce pan, add all ganache ingredients, stirring constantly. Melt until smooth. Let rest away from heat for 10-20 minutes or until chocolate mixture is lukewarm. Pour chocolate ganache over the top of cream cheese mixture. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours. When ready to cut, remove from fridge and let sit for about 20 minutes to bring dessert up to room temperature.

