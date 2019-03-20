Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
McDonald’s testing out vegan McNuggets in Norway | TribLIVE.com
Food & Drink

McDonald’s testing out vegan McNuggets in Norway

Chris Pastrick
Chris Pastrick | Wednesday, March 20, 2019 7:32 a.m
907643_web1_ptr-McVeganNuggets-032119
McDonald’s
McDonald’s new Vegan McNuggets have a mashed potato base and contain chickpeas, onions, carrots and corn.

The world is becoming a more vegan-friendly place these days.

Take McDonald’s, for instance — the fast-food chain has recently been exploring some vegan offerings around the world.

Vegan McNuggets have been added on a trial basis to select McDonald’s sites in Norway. Sorry, America.

On the outside they look just like the golden arches’ classic chicken nuggets, but there’s not a trace of chicken in these nuggets.

The company told NBC’s “Today” the vegan McNuggets are made with “a mashed potato base, which is mixed with chickpeas, onions, carrots and corn. They’re coated in breadcrumbs, then fried until crispy.”

It’s not the first time McDonald’s has ventured into the vegan realm.

In Finland, KRON-4 reports, customers can order up a McVegan burger. It’s a soy-based burger made in co-operation with the Swedish vegan food company Anamma.

And in Sweden there’s a McFalafel on the menu.

And just a few months ago in the U.K., McDonald’s rolled out its first Vegan Happy Meal.

It includes a wrap stuffed with shredded lettuce, ketchup, and meatless “chicken” fingers (it’s really yellow split peas, breadcrumbs, Arborio rice, dairy-free sundried tomato pesto, and red peppers). As a side, customers can order carrot sticks or a pineapple stick, with water or juice for a drink.

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review digital producer. You can contact Chris at 412-320-7898, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Lifestyles | Food Drink
