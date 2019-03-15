Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Beyond green beer: Here are 3 St. Patrick’s Day cocktails to try | TribLIVE.com
Food & Drink

Beyond green beer: Here are 3 St. Patrick’s Day cocktails to try

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, March 15, 2019 9:30 a.m

About an hour ago

Readying for a rousing night out, or in, to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this weekend?

We all become Irish for a day, as do our libations. Many of us will not only be wearin’ but drinkin’ the green.

Newly minted bartender Janie Stevens recently completed several courses, including mixology and Training Intervention Procedures for the Servers of Alcohol, through Wines, Steins & Cocktails Ltd. in Youngwood.

Stevens and her husband, David Stevens, plan to open Corleones’ Bar & Grill near their Rostraver Township home later this month.

She recently re-visited the Youngwood business and operator Dan Clougherty, preparing three colorful, flavorful cocktails with recipes he provided.

Irish Flag

⅓ ounce green creme de menthe

⅓ ounce Licor 43

⅓ ounce Irish cream liqueur

Carefully layer the ingredients in order as listed into a small glass.

Shamrock Delight

½ ounce vanilla vodka

½ ounce green creme de menthe

½ ounce Irish cream liqueur

2 ounces light cream/half and half

Shake all ingredients vigorously in a cocktail shaker with a scoop of ice.

Strain into a chilled cocktail glass or coupe (saucer-style champagne glass).

Garnish with mint leaf.

Or, if you are looking for a cocktail/dessert drink, blend the above with a scoop or two of French vanilla ice cream.

Top with whipped cream and shaved chocolate to add a bit of sweet decadence.

Emerald Rain

2 ounces Hypnotiq liqueur

1 ounce orange juice

½ ounce peach schnapps

¼ ounce freshly squeezed lime juice

Shake all ingredients vigorously in a cocktail shaker with a scoop of ice.

Strain into a chilled cocktail glass.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .


Mary Pickels | Tribune-Review
St. Patrick’s Day cocktail suggestions, from left, Irish Flag, Shamrock Delight and Emerald Rain, as prepared by Janie Stevens at Youngwood’s Wines, Steins & Cocktails.
Mary Pickels | Tribune-Review
Janie Stevens of Rostraver Township recently completed several bartending courses through Wines, Steins & Cocktails in Youngwood, in preparation for opening a new bar and grill.
Mary Pickels | Tribune-Review
Shamrock Delight
Mary Pickels | Tribune-Review
Emerald Rain
Mary Pickels | Tribune-Review
Irish Flag
