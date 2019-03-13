Penn Taproom & Kitchen opens in Downtown Pittsburgh

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Penn Brewery is launching its newest location, a taproom and kitchen at 432 First Ave. in downtown Pittsburgh.

“The Penn Taproom & Kitchen will be the only spot to serve its own craft beer within a four-block radius, and it’s the only brewery taproom in downtown Pittsburgh. It’s the perfect place to grab an after-work beer, lunch, or a quick bite,” says Sandy Cindrich, Penn’s president and CEO.

The new site seats 35 on the first floor of the new 1st Avenue Lofts apartments.

It features 12 taps of Penn beers and will include an array of year-round favorites including Pilsner and Penn Gold, seasonal selections such as St. Nick Bock and Chocolate Meltdown Stout, and limited-release small-batch beers such as Parking Chair 2X IPA.

Keystone state wines and beers also will be available.

The menu offers a range of sandwiches, salads and appetizers.

Growler fills and six-packs will be sold, along with Penn logo apparel and other merchandise.

Penn Taproom & Kitchen will be open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays.

Private events can be held on site.

The opening marks Penn Brewery’s third location, along with its main brewery in Troy Hill and at Concourse A in the Pittsburgh International Airport.

Details: 412-391-5140 or pennbrew.com

