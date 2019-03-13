Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Taproom & Kitchen opens in Downtown Pittsburgh | TribLIVE.com
Food & Drink

Penn Taproom & Kitchen opens in Downtown Pittsburgh

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 12:14 p.m
866721_web1_gtr-fd-pennbrew1-031319
Facebook | Penn Brewery
Penn Brewery opened Penn Taproom & KItchen in downtown Pittsburgh this week.

About an hour ago

Penn Brewery is launching its newest location, a taproom and kitchen at 432 First Ave. in downtown Pittsburgh.

“The Penn Taproom & Kitchen will be the only spot to serve its own craft beer within a four-block radius, and it’s the only brewery taproom in downtown Pittsburgh. It’s the perfect place to grab an after-work beer, lunch, or a quick bite,” says Sandy Cindrich, Penn’s president and CEO.

The new site seats 35 on the first floor of the new 1st Avenue Lofts apartments.

It features 12 taps of Penn beers and will include an array of year-round favorites including Pilsner and Penn Gold, seasonal selections such as St. Nick Bock and Chocolate Meltdown Stout, and limited-release small-batch beers such as Parking Chair 2X IPA.

Keystone state wines and beers also will be available.

The menu offers a range of sandwiches, salads and appetizers.

Growler fills and six-packs will be sold, along with Penn logo apparel and other merchandise.

Penn Taproom & Kitchen will be open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays.

Private events can be held on site.

The opening marks Penn Brewery’s third location, along with its main brewery in Troy Hill and at Concourse A in the Pittsburgh International Airport.

Details: 412-391-5140 or pennbrew.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Lifestyles | Food Drink
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.