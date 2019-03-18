Pittsburgh bakeries’ ‘Macaron Day’ will benefit Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

If it’s a pastel-colored pastry with a creamy filling you’re craving, you’re in luck. Like much of the rest of the world, Pittsburgh will celebrate Macaron Day on March 20.

Customers of participating bakeries can enjoy a free macaron.

And they can enjoy the cookie guilt-free, knowing that for each box of macarons purchased on that day, a percentage of the purchase price will be donated to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

New this year, Macaron Day becomes a days-long (March 20-24) Macaron Crawl.

Those visiting participating bakeries on March 20 can pick up both a free cookie and a “macaron passport,” collecting their first stamp.

Visit at least three other bakeries through March 24, obtaining a stamp at each site, and you can also collect a commemorative Macaron Day T-shirt.

The International “Jour du Macaron” or “Day of the Macaron” had its beginnings in Paris in 2005, invented by French pastry chef Pierre Hermé. It has since grown to become a global celebration, with bakeries in each participating city passing out free macarons and donating a portion of the days’ macaron sales to a local charity.

In Pittsburgh, the owners of Gaby et Jules began reaching out to other bakeries in 2017 to make it a city-wide initiative. This year Gaby et Jules and Macaron Bar are co-chairing the event.

“We all love sharing these beautiful and delicious creations with the people of Pittsburgh. With more local bakeries joining in the effort, it gets bigger and better each year. It’s a great cause and a lot of fun,” says Frederic Rongier, co-owner of Gaby et Jules.

Still unclear about what to expect from a macaron? It’s a mini pastry sandwich, with buttercream or ganache filling encased in two crunchy meringue shells. They are made in a rainbow of colors, with the filling infused with flavors from vanilla to nutty, fruity to chocolate, lavender, cream cheese or coffee.

They even come in candy bar flavors.

And if you prefer flavors more citrus or savory than sweet, there are macarons for that.

Feeling ambitious? Give them a whirl.

It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere …Macarons!

Each box of macarons sold will provide five meals for families through the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, planners say.

Participating bakeries include:

• Gaby et Jules (Squirrel Hill, Market Square, Pittsburgh International Airport)

• Macaron Bar (Ross Park Mall and East Liberty)

• Oakmont Bakery (Oakmont)

• Le Macaron French Pastries (Robinson Town Center Mall)

• Madeleine Bakery & Bistro (Regent Square)

Details: macarondaypgh.com

