Rita’s Italian Ice and Dairy Queen welcome spring with freebies

More welcome perhaps than sunshine or robins, typical harbingers of spring, is the arrival on March 20 of free cone day at Dairy Queen and free Italian Ice day at Rita’s Italian Ice and Frozen Custard.

But if you’re going for a double whammy and planning to visit both on Wednesday — the first day of spring — watch out for brain freeze.

Otherwise, get in line for a free small, vanilla cone at participating Dairy Queens. Each customer is limited to one cone, while supplies last.

Rita’s free Italian Ice giveaway is available at participating locations from noon-9 p.m., according to its Facebook page.

“All guests who visit Rita’s Italian Ice will receive a free promotional size cup of Italian Ice in the available flavor of their choice to celebrate the arrival of spring,” the site states.

Details: ritasice.com/locations

