Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Rita’s Italian Ice and Dairy Queen welcome spring with freebies | TribLIVE.com
Rosfeld trial opens with defense arguing former cop responded to perceived threat
Food & Drink

Rita’s Italian Ice and Dairy Queen welcome spring with freebies

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 11:50 a.m
899550_web1_ptr-dairyqueencones-032019
Dairy Queen/Facebook
Dairy Queen customers can enjoy a free small vanilla cone on March 20.
899550_web1_gtr-fd-freeic2-031919
Rita’s Italian Ice and Frozen Custard/Facebook
Rita’s Italian Ice will again offer free Italian Ice on March 20 to celbrate the first day of spring.

47 minutes ago

More welcome perhaps than sunshine or robins, typical harbingers of spring, is the arrival on March 20 of free cone day at Dairy Queen and free Italian Ice day at Rita’s Italian Ice and Frozen Custard.

But if you’re going for a double whammy and planning to visit both on Wednesday — the first day of spring — watch out for brain freeze.

Otherwise, get in line for a free small, vanilla cone at participating Dairy Queens. Each customer is limited to one cone, while supplies last.

Rita’s free Italian Ice giveaway is available at participating locations from noon-9 p.m., according to its Facebook page.

“All guests who visit Rita’s Italian Ice will receive a free promotional size cup of Italian Ice in the available flavor of their choice to celebrate the arrival of spring,” the site states.

Details: ritasice.com/locations

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Lifestyles | Food Drink
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.