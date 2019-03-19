Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Stanton Daily Grind hosts 'History Happy Hour' with focus on mill
Stanton Daily Grind hosts ‘History Happy Hour’ with focus on mill

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 11:00 a.m
New Stanton’s Stanton Daily Grind will host its first "History Happy Hour" on March 21.

Stanton Daily Grind coffee shop, 814 Route 119, New Stanton, will host its first local “History Happy Hour” from 6-7:30 p.m. March 21.

The initial event will include presentation and informal discussion of the historic Stanton Mill, according to a release.

Those attending are asked to bring photos and artifacts, share stories or just enjoy the memories surrounding the old mill. The kitchen will be open offering food and beverages for sale.

Photos of the New Stanton Mill are hung on the coffee shop’s walls. According to the release, the mill building was founded in 1853 by Israel Painter and known by several names, including Paintersville Mill, Stanton Stoner & Co. and Hepler’s Feed Mill.

It remained in operation for nearly 120 years, and was sold in 1985 by the Hepler family.

Subsequent owners were not able to implement a restoration vision, the release adds, and the mill was vacant for 10 years before being torn down.

The Hepler family, who purchased the mill from the James F. Stanton Family estate in 1947, retains some equipment, and has mixed some of its products locally for more than 45 years.

The coffee shop sells Stanton Milling flour products, and now features its buckwheat mix and cornmeal on the menu in waffles. Some mill artifacts are also on display around the coffee shop.

“The flood of stories patrons shared was an unexpected perk of our theme of ‘Local coffee. Historic flavor,’” says Megan Hepler Orient, one of the shop’s owners.

Guests also shared stories about the Garden Center Restaurant, which stood at the site from the 1960s through the 1980s.

“From patrons’ stories, the idea for a ‘History Happy Hour’ was born. … “This (is) a chance to preserve our community’s oral history, offering a family-friendly event and alternative to traditional happy hours,” Orient continues.

Each third Thursday, Stanton Daily Grind will remember past places and events in New Stanton, Youngwood and the surrounding villages and communities. Attendees will be encouraged to bring personal photos, artifacts and stories to share about the monthly topic, the release adds.

Details: 724-635-3952 or email stantondailygrind@gmail.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

