Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Mock risotto is quick and easy dish

Linda Gassenheimer | Friday, July 6, 2018, 11:09 a.m.
By substituting orzo for the rice, the risotto can be ready in a fraction of the time — and requires less effort.
Linda Gassenheimer/TNS
By substituting orzo for the rice, the risotto can be ready in a fraction of the time — and requires less effort.

Updated 17 hours ago

This mock “risotto” made with orzo rather than rice makes a quick Italian-inspired supper with very little effort. Risotto made with rice takes about 30 minutes to make and needs to be constantly stirred. Using the rice-shaped orzo pasta means you can let it cook on its own with just an occasional stir.

Serve the risotto with this Italian salad. Or, open a bag of washed, ready-to-eat salad to complete the meal.

Wild Mushroom “Risotto”

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup sliced red onion

2 crushed garlic cloves

12 pound portobello mushrooms, sliced (about 4 cups)

2 12 cups fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth

34 cup dry white wine

23 cup orzo

14 cup grated Parmesan cheese

14 cup chopped parsley

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Heat oil in a medium-sized nonstick skillet. Add onion, garlic and mushrooms. Saute 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the chicken broth and wine. Bring to a boil and add the orzo. Cook, uncovered, 10 minutes stirring occasionally. (If you're not using a nonstick pan, stir more often to keep orzo from sticking.) Check orzo to make sure it is cooked through. Cook another minute, if needed. Remove from heat. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese over the top and cover with a lid. Let sit 2 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley and salt and pepper to taste.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 465 calories (21 percent from fat), 10.9 g fat (2.8 g saturated), 4.1 g monounsaturated), 8 cholesterol, 21.2 g protein, 58.2 g carbohydrates, 4.3 g fiber, 292 mg sodium.

Italian Salad

3 tablespoons reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing

12 cup canned reduced-sodium cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

12 small head radicchio lettuce

14 small head romaine

Add dressing to a salad bowl and toss the beans in the dressing. Add lettuce and toss again. Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 107 calories, (17 percent from fat), 2 g fat (0.2 g saturated, 0.5 g monounsaturated), 2 mg cholesterol, 6.1 g protein, 17.9 g carbohydrates, 5.2 g fiber, 16 mg sodium.

Linda Gassenheimer is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me