Mock risotto is quick and easy dish
Updated 17 hours ago
This mock “risotto” made with orzo rather than rice makes a quick Italian-inspired supper with very little effort. Risotto made with rice takes about 30 minutes to make and needs to be constantly stirred. Using the rice-shaped orzo pasta means you can let it cook on its own with just an occasional stir.
Serve the risotto with this Italian salad. Or, open a bag of washed, ready-to-eat salad to complete the meal.
Wild Mushroom “Risotto”
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup sliced red onion
2 crushed garlic cloves
1⁄2 pound portobello mushrooms, sliced (about 4 cups)
2 1⁄2 cups fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth
3⁄4 cup dry white wine
2⁄3 cup orzo
1⁄4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1⁄4 cup chopped parsley
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Heat oil in a medium-sized nonstick skillet. Add onion, garlic and mushrooms. Saute 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the chicken broth and wine. Bring to a boil and add the orzo. Cook, uncovered, 10 minutes stirring occasionally. (If you're not using a nonstick pan, stir more often to keep orzo from sticking.) Check orzo to make sure it is cooked through. Cook another minute, if needed. Remove from heat. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese over the top and cover with a lid. Let sit 2 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley and salt and pepper to taste.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 465 calories (21 percent from fat), 10.9 g fat (2.8 g saturated), 4.1 g monounsaturated), 8 cholesterol, 21.2 g protein, 58.2 g carbohydrates, 4.3 g fiber, 292 mg sodium.
Italian Salad
3 tablespoons reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing
1⁄2 cup canned reduced-sodium cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
1⁄2 small head radicchio lettuce
1⁄4 small head romaine
Add dressing to a salad bowl and toss the beans in the dressing. Add lettuce and toss again. Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 107 calories, (17 percent from fat), 2 g fat (0.2 g saturated, 0.5 g monounsaturated), 2 mg cholesterol, 6.1 g protein, 17.9 g carbohydrates, 5.2 g fiber, 16 mg sodium.
Linda Gassenheimer is the author, most recently, of “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook,” “Delicious One-Pot Dishes” and “Quick and Easy Chicken.”