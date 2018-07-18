Picklesburgh is one big 'dill'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Americans consume 26 billion pickles a year, which equals 9 pounds of pickles per person.

Here’s your chance to add to those numbers.

The fourth annual Picklesburgh event returns — this time for three days — July 20-22. Roberto Clemente Bridge in Pittsburgh will transform into Picklesburgh, highlighted by the beloved, giant flying Heinz Pickle.

Produced by the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership and presented by Heinz, it’s a culinary celebration that goes beyond the dill pickle to include international dishes and handcrafted foods from local chefs that feature house-cured pickled vegetables. There will be informative how-to demonstrations which embrace the farm-to-table movement and the rising popularity of do-it-yourself canning as well as fun pickle-themed merchandise, live music, and a “Lil Gherkins” area with free kids’ activities.

There will even be a competitive pickle juice drinking contest.

“We continue to be blown away by the creativity shown in our local culinary scene,” says Jeremy Waldrup, president and CEO of the “Picklesburgh” Downtown Partnership in a news release. “Each year our vendors continue to outdo themselves adding more unique and inspired items to their offerings. We expect 2018 to be our biggest year yet!”

Pickle-inspired foods and beverages

Locals Southern Tier Brewery and Great Lakes Brewery will offer pickled beers. Wigle Whiskey has created “Eau de Pickle,” a limited new pickle-flavored spirit that was crafted in celebration of the event. The drink is a complex, flavor-forward spirit. It incorporates classic pickle flavors, including dill, coriander, mustard seed and garlic into a rye-based high proof spirit.

Some restaurants will offer pickle-inspired items on their menu.

“We are very excited about the beers and the pickle whiskey,” says Leigh White, vice-president of marketing and communications for Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership. “We have had a wonderful response from Downtown restaurants offering pickle-inspired cocktails.”

Why so popular?

White says this type of event is attractive because it’s a perfect mix of a county fair atmosphere because of the traditional pickle canning and the foodie experience for those who want to try something different. With Pittsburgh’s growth in the culinary scene being recognized — not just locally, but on a national scope — events like this continue to put our city in the dining spotlight.

“The offerings are culinary ingenuity and so creative,” White says. “The event is becoming well known and now brings in people from other cities because they want to try new items, especially those they might not immediately associate with pickles such as ice cream or beer or whiskey. But once they try a new food or drink, they love it.”

Pickle juice, anyone?

More than 60 contestants will down a quart of pickle juice in pursuit of a $500 prize. Preliminary heats will occur at 1, 2:30, 4, 5:30 and 7 p.m. with the grand finale at 8:30 p.m. July 21.

Prepared foods, drinks

BRGR: Try a gourmet burger with pickled toppings, fried pickles and add a specialty cocktail.

Gosia’s Pierogies: These pierogies combine buttery mashed potatoes in a dumpling with swirls of dill pickle, sauerkraut, sweet cabbage and cheese.

Millie’s Ice Cream: The homemade ice cream and sorbet company will feature two pickle flavors created just for this event.

Pretzel Revolution: Try the pickled chicken stuffed pretzel or a dill and cheese soft pretzel, among a variety of other “stuffed” snacks and sandwiches made fresh onsite.

Spirit: Wood-fired thin crust pizzas with pickled toppings, plus a plethora of pickled cocktails such as a summer sangria with pickled watermelon and gin and juice with pickled carrot.

Chocolate Moonshine Co.: The artisan chocolate company will serve a Pittsburgh pickle, peanut butter pickle swirl or Belgian chocolate covered pickle on a stick.

Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop: Purveyors of pickle juice soda, this company will offer pickle-themed mints and candy.

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.