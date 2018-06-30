Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

It's not a coffeecake or a pancake, it's both

Americas Test Kitchen | Saturday, June 30, 2018, 5:28 p.m.
Texas-Style Blueberry Cobbler
“Cooking At Home With Bridget And Julia.”
Chef Bridget Lancaster developed this blueberry cobbler, admitting she's not a “biscuit-style cobbler lover—they just taste too much like doughy dumplings.”

In “Cooking at Home,” Lancaster writes: “Somewhere between a blueberry coffee cake and a stack of blueberry pancakes, it's my go-to dessert whenever I head to a cookout, or when I have overnight houseguests. And don't let the ‘cobbler' moniker limit you to serving this just as a dinner dessert. It's absolutely perfect for brunch—and even tastes great when drizzled with a smidge of maple syrup.”

Keep a close eye on the butter as it melts in the oven so that it doesn't scorch. Place the hot baking dish with butter on a wire rack after removing it from the oven. Avoid untreated aluminum pans here. If using frozen blueberries, thaw them first.

Texas-Style Blueberry Cobbler

Servings: 8-10

Start to finish: 1 hour and 10 minutes, plus 30 minutes to cool

4 tablespoons unsalted butter cut into 4 pieces, and 8 tablespoons melted and cooled

1 12 cups (10 12 ounces) sugar

1 12 teaspoons grated lemon zest

15 ounces (3 cups) blueberries

1 12 cups (7 12 ounces) all-purpose flour

2 12 teaspoons baking powder

34 teaspoon salt

1 12 cups milk

Adjust oven rack to upper-middle position and heat oven to 350 F. Place 4 tablespoons cut-up butter in 13- by 9-inch baking dish and transfer to oven. Heat until butter is melted, 8 to 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, pulse 14 cup sugar and lemon zest in food processor until combined, about 5 pulses; set aside. Using potato masher, mash blueberries and 1 tablespoon lemon sugar together in bowl until berries are coarsely mashed.

Combine flour, remaining 1 14 cups sugar, baking powder and salt in large bowl. Whisk in milk and 8 tablespoons melted, cooled butter until smooth. Remove baking dish from oven, transfer to wire rack and pour batter into prepared pan.

Dollop mashed blueberry mixture evenly over batter, sprinkle with remaining lemon sugar and bake until golden brown and edges are crisp, 45 to 50 minutes, rotating pan halfway through baking. Let cobbler cool on wire rack for 30 minutes. Serve warm.

Nutrition information per serving: 236 calories; 17 calories from fat; 2 g fat (1 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 5 mg cholesterol; 391 mg sodium; 56 g carbohydrate; 2 g fiber; 35 g sugar; 4 g protein.

For more recipes, cooking tips and ingredient and product reviews, visitamericastestkitchen.com. Find more recipes like Texas-Style Blueberry Cobbler in “Cooking at Home with Bridget and Julia.” America's Test Kitchen provided this article to The Associated Press.

