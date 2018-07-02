Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Grilling on the Fourth of July? Get tips from the 'masters'

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, July 2, 2018, 9:15 a.m.
LongHorn Steakhouse grill masters will be manning the phones instead of the grills on July 4, offering master wannabes tips for their holiday repasts.
Courtesy of LongHorn Steakhouse
LongHorn Steakhouse grill masters will be manning the phones instead of the grills on July 4, offering master wannabes tips for their holiday repasts.
From burgers to hot dogs to steaks, corn and potatoes, the grill is king for summer cookouts. LongHorn Steakhouse experts can help home grillers on July 4 and throughout the summer via social media.
Courtesy of LongHorn Steakhouse
From burgers to hot dogs to steaks, corn and potatoes, the grill is king for summer cookouts. LongHorn Steakhouse experts can help home grillers on July 4 and throughout the summer via social media.

Updated 8 hours ago

As home cooks fire up their grills on Independence Day, LongHorn Steakhouse will open its GRILL US Hotline to coach any nervous, curious or first-time grillers.

This year, for the first time, the experts on hand will be the steakhouse's top grill masters , manning the phones from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 4 at 1-855-LH-GRILL.

The steakhouse chain sponsors an annual Steak Master Series competition for top performing grilling experts from its restaurants around the country.

Grillers also can chat live with experts on LongHorn Steakhouse's social media sites all summer by using #LHGrillMaster, according to a news release.

Whether you like it just short of mooing, or well-done, these grill masters can walk you through your picnic, poolside party or patio cookout.

Details: LongHornSteakhouse.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me