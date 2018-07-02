Grilling on the Fourth of July? Get tips from the 'masters'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As home cooks fire up their grills on Independence Day, LongHorn Steakhouse will open its GRILL US Hotline to coach any nervous, curious or first-time grillers.

This year, for the first time, the experts on hand will be the steakhouse's top grill masters , manning the phones from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 4 at 1-855-LH-GRILL.

The steakhouse chain sponsors an annual Steak Master Series competition for top performing grilling experts from its restaurants around the country.

Grillers also can chat live with experts on LongHorn Steakhouse's social media sites all summer by using #LHGrillMaster, according to a news release.

Whether you like it just short of mooing, or well-done, these grill masters can walk you through your picnic, poolside party or patio cookout.

Details: LongHornSteakhouse.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.