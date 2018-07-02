Your July 4 patriotic photo could win a year's worth of ice cream

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Food, family, fun and fireworks all add up to a spectacular Fourth of July celebration.

And, of course, many people will record the day's events with their cameras.

If Turkey Hill Dairy determines your snapshot to be the "best patriotic" photo, it could win you a year's supply of its new Trio'politan flavor of ice cream.

Whether it's the kids or grandkids waving sparklers, or you capture a fireworks show's grand finale, email your best shot of Independence Day to social@turkeyhill.com.

Deadline is July 8.

"It can be a photo of your kids playing with sparklers in the backyard, your family watching fireworks at your local park or your husband decked out in his favorite American flag-themed barbecue apron," says Turkey Hill President John Cox in a news release.

"However you celebrate Independence Day, we want to see it," Cox says.

Fireworks, a bbq, and of course ice cream. Show us how you're celebrating your July 4th this year and you could win a year's supply of our new American Dream Trio'politan! Submit your photos to social@turkeyhill.com. Entry period ends July 8. pic.twitter.com/mIhsr5yl04 — Turkey Hill Dairy (@TurkeyHillDairy) June 29, 2018

Trio'politan is inspired by Neapolitan and includes three unique flavors of ice cream in each container. The five-flavor line-up includes options like Triple Chocolate, Mint Cookie and the red, white and blue American Dream, the release states.

To help inspire ice cream fans' patriotism, Turkey Hill has created the "American Dream Ice Cream Sandwich."

The red, white and blue party favor features American Dream Trio'politan Ice Cream between two chocolate chip cookies, adorned with red and blue sprinkles. The hand-held dessert is likely to disappear long before the last fireworks fade.

Details: turkeyhill.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.