Cooler temps, cool event, Ligonier Country Market plans busy Saturday

Ligonier Country Market heads into its eighth week this Saturday.

Among the special features for the July 7 market is musical entertainment from Johnstown, The Evergreens .

The acoustic singer/songwriter duo pair an indie folk vocal style with accompanying drums, producing a sound for all ages to enjoy, according to a news release.

The duo perform all around Western Pennsylvania and surrounding cities at breweries, restaurants and bars, private parties, festivals and weddings.

Over 130 vendors who make it -bake it - grow it typically participate in the 8 a.m.-noon market.

Shoppers can choose from fresh picked produce, flowers, from the farm beef, poultry and eggs, specialty breads, pastries and hot cooked foods.

While outdoors in warm weather, remember to stay hydrated while wandering the aisles.

Handmade crafts and gift items include jewelry, purses, country crafts, wood items, pet items, dog treats, and candles.

Also on Saturday, market mascot Daisy Mae will host a kids' craft in the children's garden.

Details: ligoniercountrymarket.com

