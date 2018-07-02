Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Commonplace Coffee Co. brewing in Point Breeze

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, July 2, 2018, 10:21 a.m.
Commonplace Coffeehouse will open in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze neighborhood at 6736 Reynolds St. on July 5.
Facebook/commonplacecoffee
Commonplace Coffeehouse will open in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze neighborhood at 6736 Reynolds St. on July 5.

Updated 8 hours ago

Commonplace Coffee Co. will open a new site, Commonplace Coffeehouse, on Thursday at 6736 Reynolds St., in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze neighborhood.

The storefront formerly was occupied by Make Your Mark ARTspace & Coffeehouse, according to a news release.

"We're really excited to join the Point Breeze community," says T.J. Fairchild, Commonplace Coffee Co. owner, in the release.

"Amy and Hemi Braunstein created something really special when they opened Make Your Mark several years ago, and we're so happy we can bring our craft to this community as they move on," he adds.

Commonplace Coffeehouse locations reflect each respective community, so the current atmosphere at Make Your Mark will remain, the release notes.

The 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. grand opening on July 5 will include a free T-shirt for the first 50 customers.

For the remainder of 2018, those customers will receive a complimentary drip coffee or equivalent discount on a drink of their choice each day they visit the Point Breeze site wearing the T-shirt, the release states.

Details: commonplacecoffee.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

