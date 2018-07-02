Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Bakery Society Pittsburgh opening Mt. Oliver storefront soon

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, July 2, 2018, 12:00 p.m.
The Bakery Society Pittsburgh will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for its incubator on July 5, with an open house set for July 12 at its 225 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, site.
The Bakery Society Pittsburgh , the nation's first and only bakery incubator, according to its organizers, will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday at its 225 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, location, hosted by the bakery society and Economic Development South.

The society's goal is to assist emerging area bakers in launching their own careers, according to a news release.

Whether participating in its incubator program or community kitchen, bakers can learn to elevate their craft and themselves as brands.

The society is an initiative of Economic Development South, which provides economic development strategy and support to the Mt. Oliver-Knoxville area through a state tax credit program.

Direct society funding is coming from the Pittsburgh philanthropic community, with the Hillman Foundation providing major support.

The society is housed in the former Kullman's Bakery, which closed in 2014 after nearly 60 years of operation.

Open house

An open house for community partners and funders will be held July 12, with the storefront bakery opening to the public soon after, organizers say.

Sam Cobbett, Christopher Hoffman, Jewel Edwards and Christina Decker will be the first four bakers in-residence, according to the site's Facebook page.

Details: tbspgh.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

