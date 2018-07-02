Museum of Ice Cream partners with Target in 'pint' debut

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Its mission is to inspire the world through ice cream, according to the Museum of Ice Cream's website.

A tribute to all things ice cream, open only as a pop-up in certain cities, it leaves patrons screaming for, well, you know.

The museum is returning to New York City to launch its latest concept, "The Pint Shop," according to a news release, opening at 459 W. 14th St. in the city's Meatpacking District.

The concept will allow visitors to explore life-size pint installations, browse aisles dedicated to the museum's debut ice cream flavors, and learn about the ice cream making process through all five senses.

Beginning Sunday, signature flavors Pinata and Sprinkle Pools, along with new additions Vanillionaire, Chocolate Crush, Cherrylicious, Churro Churro and Nana Bread, will be available to the masses.

The July 8 launch at over 1,800 Target stores nationwide will make pints available for $4.99, the release says.

Coming soon: the magic of MOIC in pint-sized form. Find us in the freezer aisle @Target across the nation JULY 8TH! pic.twitter.com/xhCwIPPl78 — Museum of Ice Cream (@mus_of_icecream) June 30, 2018

"When we launched Museum of Ice Cream in 2016, we set forth to unite the world through imagination and creativity," Maryellis Bunn, museum founder and creative director, says in the release.

"I set out to create The Pint Shop as a place where you can curate your own experience to share in real life, and among your peers," she adds.

Over the past two years, Museum of Ice Cream has expanded exponentially, opening locations in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Miami. Starting this summer, The Pint Shop is free and open to the public six days a week, accessible on a first come, first served basis.

A limited number of paid reservations for an exclusive tasting experience are available on its website.

Details: museumoficecream.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.