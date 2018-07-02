Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Museum of Ice Cream partners with Target in 'pint' debut

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, July 2, 2018, 6:00 p.m.
The Museum of Ice Cream is launching 'The Pint Shop,' an interactive experience, at its New York City site this summer.
Facebook/museumoficecream
Cherrylicious is one of the new Museum of Ice Cream signature pint flavors available at both museum locations and most Target stores.
Courtesy of the Museum of Ice Cream
Pinata is one of the flavors the Museum of Ice Cream will offer at its new The Pint Shop in New York City, all museum locations and most Target stores.
Courtesy of Museum of Ice Cream
Updated 16 hours ago

Its mission is to inspire the world through ice cream, according to the Museum of Ice Cream's website.

A tribute to all things ice cream, open only as a pop-up in certain cities, it leaves patrons screaming for, well, you know.

The museum is returning to New York City to launch its latest concept, "The Pint Shop," according to a news release, opening at 459 W. 14th St. in the city's Meatpacking District.

The concept will allow visitors to explore life-size pint installations, browse aisles dedicated to the museum's debut ice cream flavors, and learn about the ice cream making process through all five senses.

Beginning Sunday, signature flavors Pinata and Sprinkle Pools, along with new additions Vanillionaire, Chocolate Crush, Cherrylicious, Churro Churro and Nana Bread, will be available to the masses.

The July 8 launch at over 1,800 Target stores nationwide will make pints available for $4.99, the release says.

"When we launched Museum of Ice Cream in 2016, we set forth to unite the world through imagination and creativity," Maryellis Bunn, museum founder and creative director, says in the release.

"I set out to create The Pint Shop as a place where you can curate your own experience to share in real life, and among your peers," she adds.

Over the past two years, Museum of Ice Cream has expanded exponentially, opening locations in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Miami. Starting this summer, The Pint Shop is free and open to the public six days a week, accessible on a first come, first served basis.

A limited number of paid reservations for an exclusive tasting experience are available on its website.

Details: museumoficecream.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

