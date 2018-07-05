6 must-try treats at the Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Walking around Twin Lakes Park while enjoying the Westmoreland Arts and Heritage Festival is a good way to work up an appetite.

And maybe justifies indulging in some of the many options available at the festival's food both rows.

Throughout the festival, one can try samples of fudge, wine and other tasty edibles.

Booths offer everything from stromboli, pierogies, funnel cake, pizza, hot sausage, crabcake sandwiches, crepes (sweet or savory), ice cream, gyros, hamburgers, chicken fingers, fresh cut French fries, Thai food, kettle corn and baked goods.

Savory crepe with chicken, spinach, tomatoes and a pesto sauce.

At the Crepe booth, thin batter is quickly fried and a paper boat of fruit or ham and cheese or veggies or chicken and pesto sauce is plopped on top. The dough is folded over and the meal in a pastry is served within minutes.

The chicken and pesto crepe included fresh spinach and thin slices of tomato and red onion.

It gets high marks as a tasty and filling entree, but be sure to grab a fork and knife — it's a bit messy to eat as a handheld.

Hand-cut potato chips with a side of asiago cheese sauce from The Block Food Truck.

As a side, this nosher highly recommends a basket of hand-cut potato chips from The Block Food Truck. We sampled the accompanying asiago cheese dipping sauce and gave it two thumbs up. The chips were quite fresh and deliciously crunchy.

Order this item as a shareable — the basket we were handed could easily have kept four people happy.

Funnel cake from the Funnel Cake Men, available with powdered sugar or cinnamon sugar. It also can be enjoyed with strawberries and whipped cream or chocolate chips and whipped cream.

Festivals, fairs and funnel cake go together, and the Funnel Cake Man booth was a busy one on Thursday.

We stuck with the traditional powdered sugar topping, but the cinnamon sugar cakes looked delicious as well.

If you're in the mood to splurge, top that fried dough with strawberries and whipped cream, or chocolate chips and whipped cream.

A fun treat to try are crispy chicken fingers and fresh-cut French fries with ketchup.

You can never go wrong with chicken fingers and French fries and these were extra tasty. The chicken was amazingly tender and the breading just crispy enough for that good crunch but not falling off the meat and seasoned just right. The fresh-cut fries were cooked to a golden brown and melted in your mouth they were served so hot out of the fryer.

The Pie Shoppe has several choices of slices of square pizza from plain to pepperoni to mushroom.

The square-cut pizza slices from The Pie Shoppe from Laughlingtown came with just cheese or pepperoni or mushrooms and were thick enough with a nice combination of melted cheese covering the sauce.

The Pie Shoppe is selling individual apple, peach and blueberry pies, a perfect dessert while you peruse the festival.

For a sweet finish, we went with The Pie Shoppe's individual pies which were amazing. They have a flaky light crust and more than enough apple, blueberry or peach filling that it was bursting out the top and sides.

Might want to loosen the belt a notch.

This year's festival runs through Sunday.

Details: artsandheritage.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop and Mary Pickels are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach Harrop at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib. Reach Pickels at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.