Canadian had 6-year-old McDonald's burger for sale online

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Ontario man took to eBay to sell a six-year-old burger he bought from McDonald's and left on a shelf, according to the Candadian Broadcasting Corporation.

Dave Alexander, a farmer, told the station the burger is "suprising decent looking still."

Of the fries, he gave higher marks, "The fries are stunnigly good looking. The fries look like they were purchased this morning."

'This 6-year-old McDonald's burger is being sold to the highest bidder ' haha what the hell is mcdonalds feeding people for their food to be in that condition after 6 years? @RealCronin @kenfoulmouths https://t.co/J8gLQtcu7G — Chizhiiknees (@Chizhiiknees) July 6, 2018

An Ontario resident is selling a McDonald's cheeseburger and fries on ebay. He bought them SIX years ago. https://t.co/et2o2bGK3F — Domenic Fazioli (@DomenicFazioli) July 5, 2018

He went on to describe the burger as "darkened a litle bit" and the being "about as hard as a hockey puck."

But Alexander was selling the fact that the combo's aesthetic appeal "looks just like it's brand new cosmetically."

He started at an asking price of $29.99. The meal was gone from eBay as of Friday night.

It wasn't clear if someone had purchased the items.

If #McDonalds food can last six years and looks the same, you should be worried about eating there period. https://t.co/NjHlWD4Xne — Rick Baldino (@BaldinoRick) July 6, 2018

CBC reported that Alexander asked his daughter to buy the McDonald's meal on June 7, 2012, as an experiment, since he'd heard of fast food burgers could las for years without rotting.

He found out it wasn't an urban legend. He also noted he hadn't "ever" seen a fly land on the food.