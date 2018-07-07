Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Canadian had 6-year-old McDonald's burger for sale online

Samson X Horne | Saturday, July 7, 2018, 12:21 a.m.
Ontario farmer Dave Alexander put a six-year-old McDonald's cheeseburger and fries on eBay. (Dave Alexander/EBay)
An Ontario man took to eBay to sell a six-year-old burger he bought from McDonald's and left on a shelf, according to the Candadian Broadcasting Corporation.

Dave Alexander, a farmer, told the station the burger is "suprising decent looking still."

Of the fries, he gave higher marks, "The fries are stunnigly good looking. The fries look like they were purchased this morning."

He went on to describe the burger as "darkened a litle bit" and the being "about as hard as a hockey puck."

But Alexander was selling the fact that the combo's aesthetic appeal "looks just like it's brand new cosmetically."

He started at an asking price of $29.99. The meal was gone from eBay as of Friday night.

It wasn't clear if someone had purchased the items.

CBC reported that Alexander asked his daughter to buy the McDonald's meal on June 7, 2012, as an experiment, since he'd heard of fast food burgers could las for years without rotting.

He found out it wasn't an urban legend. He also noted he hadn't "ever" seen a fly land on the food.

