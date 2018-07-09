Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Recipes: Easier-than-pie guide to cobblers, crisps, crostatas, and more!

Laraine Perri Familyfun Magazine (Tns) | Monday, July 9, 2018, 2:36 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

Hit the farmers market and let the kids pick out the ripest, sweetest, and most colorful fruit they can find. Then get busy with one (or all!) of these classic summer-dessert recipes — each of BOLD will work with any filling you fancy!

COBBLER

What is it? A deep-dish fruit pie with a biscuit “crust” on top

MAKE THE BATTER

In a medium bowl, combine 1 cup flour, soda and salt. Cut in 4 tablespoons cold butter, cubed, until mixture is pebbly. Combine 1/2 cup buttermilk and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla; pour into flour mixture. Stir until dough just holds together (it will be shaggy). Chill.

MAKE THE FILLING

In a large bowl, combine 6 cups fruit (peeled and chopped if necessary), 2 to 4 tablespoons sugar (depending on sweetness of fruit), 1 tablespoon cornstarch, 2 teaspoons vanilla, juice of half a lemon, and 1/8 teaspoon salt.

FINISH & BAKE

Preheat oven to 425 F. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a 10-inch ovenproof skillet over medium heat. Add fruit mixture; cook, stirring gently, until hot, about 5 minutes. Dollop large spoonfuls of dough over fruit to make “biscuits.” Brush dough with 1 tablespoon buttermilk; sprinkle with 1 teaspoon sugar. Reduce oven to 375 F; bake until top is golden and filling is bubbling, about 30 minutes. Cool 10 minutes.

TIP

You can roll out the dough and use a cookie cutter for fun-shaped biscuits!

