Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Beyonce, Jay-Z to headline Africa festival honoring Mandela

The Associated Press | Monday, July 9, 2018, 3:36 p.m.
FILE - In this Nov. 2003 file photo, U.S. singer Beyonce Knowles performs at the Nelson Mandela, background, AIDS Benefit Concert in Cape Town, South Africa. It is announced Monday July 9, 2018, that Beyonce and Jay-Z will headline a special Global Citizen Festival in South Africa to honor Mandela as part of events marking the 100th anniversary of the birth of the anti-apartheid leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner. (AP Photo/Obed Zilwa, FILE)
FILE - In this Nov. 2003 file photo, U.S. singer Beyonce Knowles performs at the Nelson Mandela, background, AIDS Benefit Concert in Cape Town, South Africa. It is announced Monday July 9, 2018, that Beyonce and Jay-Z will headline a special Global Citizen Festival in South Africa to honor Mandela as part of events marking the 100th anniversary of the birth of the anti-apartheid leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner. (AP Photo/Obed Zilwa, FILE)
FILE - This Nov. 29, 2003 file photo shows former South African President Nelson Mandela, kissing U.S. singer Beyonce Knowles, at the Nelson Mandela AIDS Benefit Concert in Cape Town, South Africa. It is announced Monday July 9, 2018, that Beyonce and Jay-Z will headline a special Global Citizen Festival in South Africa to honor Mandela as part of events marking the 100th anniversary of the birth of the anti-apartheid leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner. (AP Photo/file)
FILE - This Nov. 29, 2003 file photo shows former South African President Nelson Mandela, kissing U.S. singer Beyonce Knowles, at the Nelson Mandela AIDS Benefit Concert in Cape Town, South Africa. It is announced Monday July 9, 2018, that Beyonce and Jay-Z will headline a special Global Citizen Festival in South Africa to honor Mandela as part of events marking the 100th anniversary of the birth of the anti-apartheid leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner. (AP Photo/file)

Updated 8 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Beyonce and Jay-Z will headline a special Global Citizen Festival in honor of Nelson Mandela in South Africa late this year.

The Dec. 2 BOLD in Johannesburg is part of events marking the 100th anniversary of the birth of the anti-apartheid leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner, organizers announced Monday.

Others headlining the festival include Ed Sheeran, Usher, Pharrell Williams and African artists including Wizkid, Cassper Nyovest and Femi Kuti.

Oprah Winfrey will give a keynote address on the legacy of Mandela, who died in 2013, said the organizers. Other hosts will include Naomi Campbell and actors Forest Whitaker and Tyler Perry.

The Global Citizen movement has a goal of ending extreme poverty by 2030, and its Mandela 100 campaign hopes to bring in $1 billion in new pledges for the world’s poorest people.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me